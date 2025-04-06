Dow Futures Plummet 1,500 Points Amid Escalating Trade War Fears

U.S. stock futures tanked Sunday night, with S&P 500 futures dropping over 4.5%, Nasdaq futures falling more than 5.5%, and Dow futures declining 4.2% (over 1,500 points), as markets braced for further fallout from President Trump’s tariff policies.

Wall Street faces a grim Monday as U.S. stock futures cratered Sunday night, with S&P 500 futures diving over 4.5%, Nasdaq futures shedding more than 5.5%, and Dow futures tumbling 4.2% – equivalent to a 1,500-point drop – signaling deepening unease over President Trump’s unrelenting tariff agenda. The markets are still reeling from a catastrophic week, the worst since the pandemic’s onset, where over $5 trillion in value evaporated as Trump’s sweeping duties – a baseline 10% on most trading partners, effective over the weekend, with steeper tariffs on “bad actors” slated for Wednesday – ignited a historic sell-off. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) has already crossed into bear market territory, down more than 20% from its recent peak, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) edges nearer to that brink and the Dow (^DJI) languishes in correction territory, reflecting the swift erosion of investor confidence.

Trump’s tariff blitz, showing no signs of retreat despite global pushback, has triggered a cascade of international responses, with China rolling out retaliatory measures and the EU poised to follow suit, amplifying the economic strain. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, appearing on Sunday talk shows, brushed off recession fears, standing firm in defense of the administration’s strategy, even as JPMorgan (JPM) broke ranks among major U.S. banks to forecast a downturn later this year-a stark reversal from earlier projections of robust growth. The futures’ plunge—4.5% for the S&P 500, 5.5% for the Nasdaq, and 4.2% for the Dow—underscores a market grappling with the reality of disrupted trade flows and heightened uncertainty, a far cry from the stability once anticipated. With over $5 trillion already wiped out and the Nasdaq’s bear market status confirmed, the U.S. economy stands at a precipice, its trajectory now hostage to Trump’s aggressive trade gambit and the world’s reaction.

