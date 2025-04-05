Trump’s Trade Crusade: We’re Done Getting Ripped Off

Jesse Watters reports that Trump’s team exudes confidence in a tariff-driven trade war aimed at revitalizing American main streets, with the President viewing access to the U.S. market as a privilege nations must pay for, unshaken by market volatility.

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently highlighted the unwavering confidence within Donald Trump’s White House team as the President pushes forward with his tariff-driven trade war. Trump’s vision is to transform America into a nation of thriving main streets and hometowns, where American workers produce goods for the domestic market, a goal he believes will right decades of economic wrongs perpetrated by the so-called Swamp. Watters emphasized that Trump sees access to the American market – the world’s greatest – as a privilege that foreign nations must pay for, a mentality driving his aggressive tariff strategy against countries like China, Japan, and even allies such as South Korea and the European Union.

Trump’s team portrays him as a leader unshaken by market volatility, with Watters noting that the President isn’t nervously watching the Dow but instead played golf recently, exuding the calm of a real estate mogul in control. The administration points to early wins: Vietnam and Argentina are reportedly ready to slash tariffs from 90% and higher to zero, while India is negotiating a deal to open its billion-plus consumer base to American companies. South Korea and Japan are scrambling to secure favorable terms, with Japan offering massive investments like SoftBank’s half-trillion-dollar pledge, which Trump dismissed as insufficient. Meanwhile, China’s retaliatory tariff hikes are seen by Trump as a misstep, reinforcing his belief that the U.S. holds the upper hand in this high-stakes economic showdown.

Watters framed Trump’s trade war as a high-risk, high-reward endeavor aimed at broader economic revitalization, not just market performance. Tariffs are already yielding tangible benefits, with oil prices dropping and mortgage rates falling below 6%, moves that could curb inflation and boost purchasing power. The President’s broader plan – cheaper energy, tighter borders, and lower taxes, regulations, and spending – is designed to spark an economic boom, evidenced by 228,000 jobs added in March, far exceeding expectations. American companies like Chrysler, Jeep, Ford, Toyota, Nissan, and GM are responding by maintaining or cutting prices and shifting production back to states like Tennessee and Indiana, a stark contrast to the manufacturing job losses under the previous administration.

The White House narrative, as relayed by Watters, casts Trump as a modern-day William McKinley, countering foreign dumping that has drowned U.S. industries for over forty years. This resonates with American workers – teamsters and auto workers cheered at a recent Rose Garden event – while foreign nations and multinationals lament the shift. Trump’s team argues that the stock market’s short-term jitters miss the bigger picture: a restructured economy where salaries rise and families can afford homes and college. Watters underscored that Trump’s resolve mirrors historical precedents, citing Barack Obama’s successful tire tariff case and Warren Buffett’s decades-old warnings about bad trade policies, suggesting that this trade war could ultimately position the stock market as a long-term winner by fostering a self-sufficient, prosperous America.

