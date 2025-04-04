Blowout Jobs Report Throws Cold Water on Rate Cut Bets

U.S. nonfarm payrolls soared to 228,000, surpassing expectations, despite a prior month revision down to 117,000 (a 48,000 cut), while unemployment rose to 4.2% from 4.1% and yearly wage growth hit 3.8%, below the forecasted 4%.

soared to 228,000, surpassing expectations, despite a prior month revision down to 117,000 (a 48,000 cut), while unemployment rose to 4.2% from 4.1% and yearly wage growth hit 3.8%, below the forecasted 4%. Private payrolls jumped to 209,000 from 140,000, average weekly hours increased to 34.2 (up 0.1% from February), and the underemployment rate (U-6) fell to 7.9%, signaling persistent labor market strength.

The robust 228,000 job gain and 0.3% monthly earnings rise complicate the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut plans, as the data reflects economic resilience that may delay monetary easing.

The U.S. labor market delivered a robust surprise with nonfarm payrolls surging to 228,000 in the latest report, dwarfing the revised 117,000 from the prior month, a figure that was adjusted downward by 48,000. This blockbuster number, far exceeding expectations, paints a picture of an economy still flexing muscle, even as the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2% from 4.1%, signaling a slight softening at the edges. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% as predicted, though the year-over-year increase landed at 3.8%, below the anticipated 4% and down from February’s level, suggesting some cooling in wage pressures that might ease inflation hawks’ concerns at the Federal Reserve.

Private payrolls underscored the report’s strength, climbing to 209,000 from a revised 140,000, a clear sign that businesses are still hiring aggressively despite broader economic uncertainties. Average weekly hours edged up to 34.2, matching forecasts and up 0.1% from February, indicating employers are squeezing a bit more from existing staff—a subtle hint at capacity strains. Yet, the underemployment rate, or U-6, dipped to 7.9%, offering a silver lining that broader labor slack isn’t worsening, even if it complicates the Fed’s calculus on rate cuts.

This jobs data lands like a thunderclap for policymakers. A 228,000 payroll gain, even after accounting for the prior month’s 48,000 downward revision, is a far cry from the slowdown many expected, challenging the narrative of an economy ripe for monetary easing. The unemployment uptick to 4.2% might nudge the Fed toward caution, but the 3.8% annual wage growth – below the 4% mark – could temper fears of runaway inflation. With private payrolls jumping by 209,000 and hours ticking up to 34.2, the labor market’s vigor suggests resilience that could make the Fed think twice about slashing rates soon. The drop in U-6 to 7.9% adds nuance, hinting at a tightening underbelly that might keep the central bank on edge, balancing growth against the risk of overheating.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.