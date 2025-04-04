Dow Futures Crash 1,500 Points as China Strikes Back

April 4, 2025 Avi Eberstein

  • China’s 34% tariffs on U.S. goods, matching Trump’s Wednesday levy, triggered a sharp market sell-off, with Dow futures dropping 950 points (2.3%) and signaling a 1,500-point opening plunge after Thursday’s 1,679.39-point decline.
  • Tech and industrial firms with China exposure led premarket losses – Apple and Tesla down 5%, Qualcomm and Caterpillar off 6%, and Nvidia falling 4% – while bank stocks like Morgan Stanley (down 5%) and Goldman Sachs (down 4.5%) slid amid recession fears.
  • The S&P 500 futures lost 2.2% after a 4.84% drop, Nasdaq 100 futures fell 2.3%, and the 10-year Treasury yield dipped below 4% as JPMorgan raised its recession odds to 60% from 40%.

stock market

The stock market is bracing for a brutal Friday, with futures signaling a steep plunge as China’s retaliatory 34% tariffs on all U.S. products – announced by its commerce ministry – escalate fears of a full-blown trade war tipping the global economy into recession. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average cratered 950 points, a 2.3% drop, pointing to an opening bell 1,500 points below Thursday’s close, which itself saw a punishing 1,679.39-point decline. The S&P 500 futures shed 2.2% after the benchmark hemorrhaged 4.84% the previous day, while Nasdaq 100 futures also fell 2.3%, reflecting the vulnerability of tech giants with deep ties to China’s market.

China’s tariff salvo mirrors the 34% levy on Chinese goods unveiled by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a tit-for-tat escalation that has investors fleeing risk assets en masse. Michael Arone, SPDR chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors, captured the mood succinctly telling CNBC: “The Trump administration may be playing a game of chicken with trading partners, but market participants aren’t willing to wait around for the results.” This sentiment is evident in premarket trading, where companies tethered to China took a beating—Apple (AAPL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) slid 5% and 6%, respectively, Tesla (TSLA) dropped 5%, Caterpillar (CAT) lost 6%, and Nvidia (NVDA) dipped 4%. The sell-off underscores the market’s jittery reassessment of firms reliant on cross-border supply chains and consumer bases now caught in the tariff crossfire.

Bank stocks, often a gauge of economic health, mirrored the gloom as recession fears deepened. Morgan Stanley (MS) fell 5%, Goldman Sachs (GS) shed 4.5%, Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) each declined over 4%, and Wells Fargo (WFC) slipped 5% in premarket action. JPMorgan’s late Thursday update didn’t help, hiking its recession odds for the year to 60% from 40%, a stark signal that Wall Street sees storm clouds gathering. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield dipped below 4% as investors piled into bonds, driving prices up and yields down in a classic flight to safety. The tech-heavy Nasdaq’s 2.3% futures drop highlights the sector’s exposure, with firms like Qualcomm and Nvidia – key players in semiconductors – facing heightened risks from disrupted trade flows.

The broader picture reveals a market on edge, reeling from Thursday’s carnage and staring down another grim session. The Dow’s projected 1,500-point opening plunge would compound its 1,679.39-point loss, a one-two punch that could test the resilience of an already shaken investor base. China’s 34% tariff, a direct counterpunch to Trump’s Wednesday move, has turned a simmering trade spat into a high-stakes showdown, with the S&P 500’s 4.84% Thursday drop now looking like a prelude to further pain. Companies like Caterpillar, a bellwether for global industrial demand, and Apple, a consumer tech titan, are bleeding value as the reality of a 34% cost hike on U.S. goods sinks in. In this volatile climate, the market’s reaction – selling first, questioning later – reflects a profound uncertainty about where this trade war ends and what it means for an economy already showing cracks.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2025 Wall Street Pit | Contact Us | Advertise | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy