GameStop Jumps After CEO Boosts Stake

Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME) surged 3.6% to $21.90 in extended trading on Thursday, rebounding from a 7% drop earlier in the day, as Chief Executive Ryan Cohen bolstered his ownership in the videogame retailer. Cohen snapped up 500,000 shares at $21.55 each on the open market, pushing his stake to 37,347,842 shares – about 8.4% of the company’s outstanding shares – per an SEC filing. His move signals confidence in GameStop’s direction, a company he’s steered since taking the CEO helm in September 2023, a role that initially sent the stock soaring given his track record as the founder of Chewy Inc. (CHWY).

GameStop’s board handed Cohen broad reins in December 2023, approving a new investment policy that opened the door to equity securities and tapped him to oversee the portfolio, a shift that’s now bearing fruit. The retailer recently stirred investor excitement by adding Bitcoin (BTC) to its treasury-reserve assets, joining a wave of firms betting on cryptocurrency’s long-term value. Alongside this, GameStop wrapped up a $1.3 billion private offering of convertible senior notes this week, exercising an option to tack on another $200 million, fortifying its financial position as it navigates a volatile retail landscape.

Cohen’s latest buy and the Bitcoin pivot underscore a strategic overhaul at GameStop, blending his entrepreneurial flair with a modernized investment approach. The 3.6% after-hours jump reflects renewed investor enthusiasm, despite the day’s earlier 7% slide, hinting at the stock’s enduring ability to rally on big news. With 8.4% of shares now in Cohen’s hands and $1.5 billion in notes secured, GameStop is doubling down on bold plays – Bitcoin included – to redefine itself beyond its brick-and-mortar roots, keeping its meme-stock faithful on edge for what’s next.

