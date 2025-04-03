Ford Opens Employee Pricing to All as Auto Tariffs Take Effect

Ford Motor (F) launched its “From America, For America” promotion on Thursday, offering 2024-25 gas, electric, hybrid, and diesel Ford and Lincoln vehicles at employee discount rates, coinciding with a new 25% U.S. tariff on foreign cars.

Ford Motor (F) rolled out a bold move on Thursday, launching its “From America, For America” promotion, letting car shoppers snag 2024 and 2025 models – gas, electric, hybrid, and diesel – at the same discounted rates its employees enjoy, a strategy unveiled as a new 25% U.S. tariff on foreign vehicles kicked in. The timing aligns with President Trump’s sweeping tariff hikes announced the day prior, a policy shift poised to jolt prices across industries, with Anderson Economic Group estimating some car prices could spike by as much as $12,200 due to these import duties. Ford’s offer, running from April 3 to June 2, covers a broad swath of Ford and Lincoln vehicles but leaves out Raptor models, 2025 Expedition and Navigator SUVs, and Super Duty trucks, aiming to deliver “significant savings” amid economic turbulence.

Ford’s statement to CBS News framed the promotion as a lifeline for Americans grappling with uncertainty, whether it’s affording a family vehicle or weathering a shifting economy driven by these tariffs. The 25% levy on foreign cars could reshape the auto market, pushing up costs for imported brands and parts, a burden Ford sidesteps here by leaning into its U.S.-built lineup. With analysts warning of broader price hikes on consumer goods, Ford’s employee-pricing tactic not only undercuts potential tariff-driven increases but also positions the company as a patriotically minded alternative in a market bracing for change.

The promotion’s scope – spanning gas, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and diesel options – reflects Ford’s diverse portfolio, from the electrified Mustang Mach-E to stalwarts like the F-150, though exclusions like the rugged Raptor and heavy-duty Super Duty models suggest a focus on mainstream buyers. Anderson Economic Group’s tariff impact of $10,000 – $12,200 estimate underscores the tariff’s bite, potentially making Ford’s domestic production edge a competitive weapon. Through June 2, this move could steady Ford’s footing as rivals face steeper import costs, offering buyers a rare chance to dodge the tariff storm.

