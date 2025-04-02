Vishay Precision Soars After Citron’s Bullish Call

Vishay Precision Group (VPG) shares jumped 19% to $28.03 after Citron Research highlighted its undervalued role as a supplier to Tesla’s (TSLA) Optimus robotics project, driving a hidden revenue stream.

shares jumped 19% to $28.03 after highlighted its undervalued role as a supplier to Tesla’s (TSLA) Optimus robotics project, driving a hidden revenue stream. Citron argues that VPG’s $312 million market cap fails to reflect its growth potential tied to Tesla’s ambitious robotics expansion, currently masked by confidentiality.

The report positions VPG as an overlooked investment opportunity, likely to gain attention as Tesla’s Optimus initiative scales, appealing to both robotics enthusiasts and speculative investors.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group (VPG) soared 19% to $28.03 following a glowing report from Citron Research, which spotlighted the company as an underappreciated player in Tesla’s expansive robotics ecosystem. Citron argues that VPG’s role as a supplier to Tesla’s Optimus project – a humanoid robot initiative with transformative potential – positions it for significant revenue growth, currently obscured from market view due to confidentiality agreements. With a market cap of $312 million, VPG appears undervalued, offering a compelling opportunity for investors eyeing Tesla’s ambitious push into robotics, a sector poised to redefine automation and labor dynamics.

Citron’s analysis emphasizes that VPG’s contributions to Optimus, combined with Tesla’s (TSLA) aggressive scaling plans, could soon catapult the company’s financials beyond its modest present valuation. The 19% stock surge reflects investor enthusiasm for this narrative, as Citron asserts the market has yet to fully grasp VPG’s growth trajectory tied to Tesla’s cutting-edge ventures.

While Tesla’s broader electric vehicle dominance often overshadows its robotics efforts, Optimus represents a bold bet on futuristic technology, and VPG stands to benefit as a critical, yet discreet, component supplier in this unfolding story.

For those optimistic about robotics or simply hunting for a speculative tie to Tesla’s innovation engine, Citron positions VPG as a rare gem unlikely to remain overlooked. The $28.03 share price may signal the start of a revaluation, as VPG’s revenue potential from Optimus ramps up, promising both near-term gains and long-term relevance in a market increasingly attuned to Tesla’s multifaceted ambitions.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.