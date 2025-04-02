Tesla Stock Jumps on Buzz That Musk May Exit DOGE Role

Tesla (TSLA) shares rose over 4% to $279.45, recovering from a low of $251.27, after Politico reported CEO Elon Musk might leave his Department of Government Efficiency role.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares climbed over 4% to $279.45 in Wednesday’s trading, rebounding from a session low of $251.27, as news from Politico hinted that CEO Elon Musk might step away from his role at the Department of Government Efficiency. The stock’s recovery reflects investor relief over the possibility of Musk refocusing on Tesla, where his leadership has driven its electric vehicle dominance, rather than splitting time with a government advisory position aimed at slashing federal spending. Despite earlier losses, the jump to $279.45 suggests market confidence in Musk’s ability to steer Tesla through competitive pressures from rivals like BYD, especially amid a volatile year for the stock. His potential exit from the government role, which he’s held alongside advising President Trump, could sharpen Tesla’s strategic edge in a fast-evolving industry.

