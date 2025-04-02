Newsmax Stock Crashes After Meteoric IPO Surge

Newsmax Inc. (NMAX) shares crashed 47% to $123.85 in early Wednesday trading, hitting a low of $122.54, after a 179% surge on Tuesday and a 735% jump from its $10 IPO price on Monday’s debut.

CEO Christopher Ruddy aims to use the $75 million IPO and $225 million private funds to boost programming and digital growth, but the drop from Tuesday’s high to $123.85 signals a potential tempering of the initial investor frenzy.

Newsmax Inc. (NMAX) shares plummeted 47% to $123.85 in early trading on Wednesday, dipping to an intraday low of $122.54, a stark reversal for the conservative media outlet that had just electrified Wall Street. The stock had surged 179% on Tuesday, building on an astonishing 735% leap during its Monday debut on the New York Stock Exchange, where it launched at $10 per share. This rollercoaster ride follows the company’s successful initial public offering under Regulation A+, which raised $75 million by selling 7.5 million shares of Class B Common Stock, complemented by a $225 million haul from a private preferred offering in February. The dramatic swings underscore the intense volatility surrounding Newsmax, a company that has rapidly ascended to become the fourth highest-rated cable news channel in the U.S., reaching over 40 million Americans monthly through its multi-platform presence.

The Wednesday drop to $123.85 reflects a market grappling with the stock’s meteoric rise from its $10 IPO price, which saw it close at $83.51 on debut day before climbing further. Newsmax’s journey to this point has been fueled by a potent mix of investor enthusiasm and its loyal conservative audience, bolstered by its expansion from a 1998 digital media startup to a cable news powerhouse since 2014. The $75 million IPO, paired with the earlier $225 million private raise, has armed the Boca Raton-based firm with significant capital to accelerate its growth, as CEO Christopher Ruddy has emphasized plans to enhance programming and digital reach. Yet, the 47% plunge suggests a potential cooling of the speculative fervor that drove shares to such heights, with trading halts marking its chaotic first days on the NYSE under the ticker NMAX.

Founded by Ruddy, Newsmax’s financial strategy has leaned heavily on its ability to tap both public and private markets, with the February offering oversubscribed by $75 million, signaling robust pre-IPO demand. The company’s listing on March 31, marked a historic milestone as one of the largest Regulation A+ offerings to hit a major exchange, a mechanism designed to democratize investment opportunities. However, the drop from Tuesday’s 179% gain to Wednesday’s $122.54 low highlights the risks tied to its low float and high volatility, factors that amplified its 735% debut surge. With a reach now extending to nearly 60 million homes via platforms like YouTube TV, Newsmax’s trajectory remains a focal point for investors watching whether its media dominance can sustain such wild market fluctuations.

