Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares soared more than 8% to $31.98 on Tuesday, peaking at an intraday high of $33.70, as the telehealth company unveiled an ambitious expansion of its personalized weight loss program. The platform is rolling out access to medications like generic liraglutide and branded tirzepatide, giving customers more options tailored to their unique needs, a move that reflects its belief that weight loss isn’t a one-size-fits-all journey. Unlike traditional approaches, Hims & Hers emphasizes a full-picture strategy, blending medication with nutrition guidance, physical activity, and behavioral support to help people not just shed pounds but build healthier lives. This comprehensive care, accessible 24/7 through their app, has kept the vast majority of users subscribed beyond the first month—a stark contrast to the over 30% of commercially insured adults who drop GLP-1 treatments within four weeks.

The company’s focus on the individual shines through in its plans to deepen this offering, with upcoming features like at-home blood testing, new behavioral programs, and app upgrades to track diet, exercise, and progress in real time. Hims & Hers is even exploring ways to predict weight loss success based on medical history, aiming to refine care further. Medication tackles the body’s biology, nutrition provides fuel, activity builds strength, and behavioral tools lock in lasting habits—together, they’re driving results that keep customers engaged. With a $31.98 stock price reflecting investor excitement, Hims & Hers is positioning itself as a leader in digital health, committed to expanding treatment choices and empowering Americans to reach their goals their way, proving weight loss is about more than numbers—it’s about transformation.

