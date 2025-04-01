Alibaba Set to Debut Major AI Model as Early as This Month

Alibaba Group (BABA) plans to unveil Qwen 3, an advanced version of its flagship AI model, as early as this month, aiming to strengthen its competitive edge in China’s fast-growing AI sector, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing an insider.

Alibaba Group (BABA), the Chinese tech behemoth, is gearing up to launch Qwen 3, an enhanced iteration of its flagship AI model, potentially as soon as this month, according to Bloomberg News, which cited an insider source on Tuesday. This move underscores Alibaba’s relentless drive to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence landscape, where it faces formidable challenges from both domestic and global players. Qwen 3’s anticipated release signals Alibaba’s intent to build on the success of its Qwen series, a family of large language models that have already made waves in China’s AI ecosystem, known for powering innovative applications and driving advancements in natural language processing. The company’s cloud division, Alibaba Cloud, has been a key player in this space, leveraging vast computational resources to refine its models amid intensifying rivalry with the likes of OpenAI and DeepSeek, a Chinese startup that has disrupted the market with cost-efficient, high-performing AI solutions. While the exact timing of Qwen 3’s debut remains fluid, its arrival could further solidify Alibaba’s position in a sector critical to technological sovereignty and economic growth. With China’s AI industry heating up, Alibaba’s latest offering is poised to shape the next chapter of this high-stakes race, blending cutting-edge research with real-world impact.

