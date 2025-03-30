Think Gen AI Is Overhyped? Apple Might Be the Smart Buy

Laura Martin , a Needham & Company analyst, noted in a YF interview that while Amazon, Google, and Meta are investing heavily in generative AI – $105 billion, $85 billion, and $60 billion respectively – Apple’s unchanged $12 billion capex makes it a stable option for investors skeptical of AI hype.

Laura Martin, a senior media and internet analyst at Needham & Company, recently joined YF to discuss Apple’s strategic positioning amid the generative artificial intelligence (AI) boom. She highlighted the intense investment cycle currently underway in the tech industry, where companies like Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), and Meta (META) are pouring massive sums into building large language models—$105 billion, $85 billion, and $60 billion respectively this year alone. This reflects Wall Street’s enthusiasm for the potential earnings upside of generative AI, even as the technology remains in its early, capital-intensive phase.

In contrast, Martin pointed to Apple (AAPL) as a standout exception, maintaining a modest capital expenditure of $12 billion, a figure that has remained static for three years. Unlike its peers, Apple is not funneling its resources into the generative AI race but instead leveraging its robust $90 billion in cash flow to repurchase shares. This approach, she argued, makes Apple an attractive option for investors wary of the hype surrounding generative AI or skeptical about its near-term payoff.

Martin’s analysis positions Apple as a safe haven for those who believe the timeline for generative AI’s profitability may be longer than anticipated. While competitors commit billions to infrastructure and development, Apple’s conservative strategy offers stability in an otherwise speculative landscape. Her perspective underscores a broader market dynamic: the tension between chasing transformative innovation and preserving financial discipline. With the tech sector at a crossroads, Martin’s take suggests Apple’s restraint could appeal to investors seeking refuge from the uncertainties of an AI-driven future, even as the company continues to generate significant cash flow without pivoting heavily into the latest technological trend. This divergence in corporate strategies highlights the varied paths tech giants are taking as generative AI reshapes the industry.

