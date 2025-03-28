Musk’s xAI Absorbs X in Surprise Move

Elon Musk ‘s xAI has acquired X , valuing the social media platform at $33 billion and xAI at $80 billion in an all-stock transaction, merging advanced AI with a vast user base of over 600 million.

The combination aims to deliver smarter experiences and accelerate human progress by integrating xAI's cutting-edge technology with X's efficient operations and real-time information network.

Musk credits the dedicated teams at both companies, seeing this as the start of a transformative journey to build a platform that advances knowledge and innovation globally.

Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind xAI and X, has announced a surprising move that sees his artificial intelligence startup acquiring the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, in a deal valuing the latter at $33 billion. In a recent X post, Musk revealed that the all-stock transaction combines xAI, valued at $80 billion, with X, which carries a $12 billion debt, resulting in the $33 billion valuation. This surprising development brings together two of Musk’s most prominent ventures, promising to reshape the landscape of AI and social media.

In simple terms, Musk’s X post states that xAI, a company he started two years ago to advance AI research, has bought X, the social network he also owns. By merging the two, xAI is now worth $80 billion, while X is valued at $33 billion after accounting for its $12 billion debt. Musk believes that combining xAI’s cutting-edge AI technology with X’s vast user base of over 600 million active users will create incredible opportunities to improve people’s experiences and accelerate human progress.

Since its inception, xAI has emerged as a frontrunner in the AI industry, constructing sophisticated models and establishing data centers at an astonishing pace. This rapid growth has positioned xAI as a leader in the field, capable of pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, X has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past two years under Musk’s leadership, evolving into a highly efficient company primed for future expansion. With more than 600 million active users, X serves as a digital hub where people seek real-time, authentic information.

The acquisition of X by xAI marks a significant milestone in the convergence of artificial intelligence and social media. By integrating xAI’s advanced AI capabilities with X’s extensive reach, the combined entity aims to deliver more intelligent and meaningful experiences to billions of people worldwide. Musk emphasizes that this move aligns with the core mission shared by both companies: seeking truth and advancing human knowledge. The synergy between xAI’s technological prowess and X’s distribution network is expected to unlock immense potential, creating a platform that not only mirrors the world but also actively contributes to human advancement.

Musk’s vision for the future of xAI and X is ambitious. He sees the combined company as a catalyst for accelerating human progress, leveraging AI to enhance the way people interact with and understand the world. The $33 billion valuation of X, despite its $12 billion debt, reflects the confidence in its ability to generate scalable growth, especially when paired with xAI’s $80 billion valuation. This strategic move positions the merged entity to capitalize on the strengths of both companies, blending cutting-edge technology with a massive, engaged user base.

The success of this acquisition can be attributed to the dedication of the teams at xAI and X. Musk acknowledges the “hardcore” efforts of everyone involved, crediting their work as the foundation for this milestone. As xAI and X embark on this new chapter together, the focus remains on building a platform that transcends traditional social media, one that harnesses AI to drive innovation and knowledge-sharing on a global scale. With a valuation of $33 billion for X and $80 billion for xAI, the combined company is poised to redefine the intersection of technology and human connection, marking what Musk describes as “just the beginning” of a transformative journey.

