Bitwise’s ‘Max Scenario’ Puts Ripple (XRP) at $29.30 by 2030

Bitwise Asset Management’s Friday report highlights XRP’s real-world utility in asset tokenization and cross-border payments, with the XRP Ledger already powering transactions for firms like SBI Remit and Travelex, despite a 7.13% price drop to $2.17.

The report praises XRP’s centralized structure as a regulatory advantage for tokenizing assets like bonds and equities, with new features like decentralized identity and lending protocols targeting institutional use over retail speculation.

Bitwise projects XRP’s 2030 price at $0.13 in a bear case, $12.70 with institutional adoption, or $29.30 if it captures a slice of the multitrillion-dollar payments and tokenization markets, tying its value to practical financial applications.

Bitwise Asset Management’s latest report on Friday paints a clear picture of XRP’s potential, spotlighting its growing role in real-world finance over speculative hype, even as its price dipped 7.13% to $2.17. The XRP Ledger, the blockchain powering XRP, is already buzzing with activity, primarily facilitating direct payments and cross-currency transactions—think companies like SBI Remit and Travelex using Ripple’s tools to zip money across borders, especially for smaller banks in emerging markets where traditional transfers are slow and costly. Bitwise sees this utility as XRP’s backbone, with its centralized design – often a point of contention – actually giving it a leg up in handling regulated financial products like corporate bonds or equities, areas where compliance is king.

Looking ahead, Bitwise zeroes in on two game-changers for XRP: asset tokenization and global payments. The report flags the Ledger’s knack for turning real-world assets into blockchain tokens – imagine trading stocks or debt super-fast with built-in regulatory features – as a massive opportunity. New tools like decentralized identity checks, multipurpose tokens, and lending protocols only sharpen this edge, aiming squarely at institutions over retail fads like meme coins. On payments, XRP’s efficiency could save the day for financial players tired of bloated costs. Bitwise lays out three price paths by 2030: a grim $0.13 if it flops, a solid $12.70 if institutions jump in, or a lofty $29.30 if Ripple grabs even a small chunk of the multitrillion-dollar payments and tokenization pie. It’s a pragmatic take—XRP’s future isn’t about moonshots but solving real problems for banks and businesses.

