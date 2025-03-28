AppLovin Taps Top Law Firm to Investigate Short Attack

AppLovin Corp. (APP) shares rose 4.37% to $273.14, hitting an intraday high of $286.91, after the company hired Alex Spiro from Quinn Emanuel to investigate a report from short-seller Muddy Waters Research, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and shareholder protection.

shares rose 4.37% to $273.14, hitting an intraday high of $286.91, after the company hired from Quinn Emanuel to investigate a report from short-seller Muddy Waters Research, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and shareholder protection. CEO Adam Foroughi pledged to combat misleading narratives, as the stock gained despite Muddy Waters’ claim that 52% of e-commerce sales are from retargeting, with only 25% to 35% reflecting new business, questioning AppLovin’s growth.

pledged to combat misleading narratives, as the stock gained despite Muddy Waters’ claim that 52% of e-commerce sales are from retargeting, with only 25% to 35% reflecting new business, questioning AppLovin’s growth. The market’s positive response highlights confidence in AppLovin’s mobile marketing platform and its proactive defense, overshadowing short-seller doubts about its ability to drive authentic advertiser value.

AppLovin Corp. (APP), a key player in the mobile marketing arena, saw its shares climb 4.37% to $273.14 in Friday trading, even touching an intraday peak of $286.91, buoyed by the company’s decisive response to recent scrutiny. The firm announced it has enlisted Alex Spiro, a high-profile partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, to spearhead an independent investigation into short-seller reports targeting AppLovin, signaling a robust defense of its integrity and operations. CEO Adam Foroughi emphasized this move as a commitment to transparency and a stand against market manipulation, vowing to safeguard the company’s reputation, employees, and shareholders from misleading narratives.

The stock’s rise stands in defiance of a recent report from Muddy Waters, a firm betting against AppLovin, which claimed that 52% of the company’s e-commerce sales stem from retargeting efforts – re-engaging prior prospects – yet only 25% to 35% of those transactions represent genuinely new business rather than repeat customers. This discrepancy, Muddy Waters argues, casts doubt on AppLovin’s ability to drive authentic growth, a critical factor for the advertisers fueling its platform. Despite this critique, investor confidence appears unshaken, likely bolstered by AppLovin’s proactive stance and Spiro’s involvement, given his firm’s expertise in securities and corporate probes. AppLovin’s business thrives on connecting advertisers with mobile users, leveraging data to optimize campaigns, and this latest chapter underscores its determination to counter challenges head-on. As the investigation unfolds, the market seems to be betting on AppLovin’s resilience, viewing the short-seller pressure as a bump rather than a breaking point.

