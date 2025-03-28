US Defense Cost-Cutting Puts Oracle, Leidos Deals at Risk

Oracle (ORCL) shares fell over 3% to $141.22 in early trading Friday as the U.S. Department of Defense canceled its $280 million over-budget HR software plan for 900,000 civilian employees, Bloomberg News reported.

Bloomberg identified Oracle and Leidos through contract searches, noting the Pentagon’s silence despite repeated inquiries. Leidos shares fell more than 2% hitting an intraday low of $132.80, and neither company commented. Originally tapped in 2019, Oracle’s software aimed to modernize the Pentagon’s aging HR systems, a need Hegseth acknowledged remains critical. The cancellation contrasts with Oracle’s robust federal ties, including a $16 billion Veterans Affairs deal, and its leadership’s connections to the Trump administration-Chairman Larry Ellison, a Trump donor linked to Elon Musk, and CEO Safra Catz, a former transition team member. With Trump and Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency pushing tech modernization alongside spending cuts, software vendors face uncertainty. Maintaining the current HR system and the now-defunct project was set to cost $92 million in fiscal year 2025, per Bloomberg’s report, underscoring the stakes as Oracle navigates this setback.

