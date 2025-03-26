No Property Taxes in Florida? DeSantis’ Plan Could Change Everything

Katrina Campins on Fox Business’ The Big Money Show strongly supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposal to eliminate property taxes, asserting it would enhance homeownership and generational wealth by removing the burden of “paying the government to rent” owned property.

While Campins praised Florida’s surplus and saw the tax ban boosting buying power, moderators raised concerns about revenue gaps potentially pushing sales taxes to 12% – which DeSantis would veto – and noted 67% of homeowners prefer renovating amid 6.7% rates, though supply constraints could temper accessibility gains.

Katrina Campins, host of Mansion Global, appeared on Fox Business’ The Big Money Show and passionately endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposal to eliminate property taxes entirely, arguing that it would bolster homeownership and generational wealth. She emphasized that owning a home remains a cornerstone of the American dream, providing stability and community ties, while decrying property taxes as an unjust burden—essentially forcing owners to “pay the government to rent something [they] already own.” Campins pointed to Florida’s housing market dynamics, noting that 30% more inventory entered the market in February, partly because over 44.2 million Americans either lack a mortgage or face rates above 6%, prompting sales as mortgage rates dip and life events like divorce or growing families push owners to list.

The discussion, sparked by fresh Case-Shiller data showing accelerating home price growth for three months straight since the Fed’s 50 basis-point rate cut in September 2024, highlighted a potential turning point for Florida’s housing landscape. Campins tied the tax proposal to broader affordability issues, citing high insurance costs alongside taxes as reasons people are forced to sell, while praising Florida’s fiscal surplus as evidence the state can afford such a bold move. Moderators weighed in with mixed perspectives: one noted the revenue challenge, suggesting a possible sales tax hike to 12%, though DeSantis has vowed to veto any increase, while another appreciated the control offered by sales taxes over unavoidable property levies, despite their regressive nature.

Campins’ advocacy dovetails with Florida’s economic momentum, as DeSantis’ rejection of nearly a billion dollars in federal funds with “ideological strings” underscores his fiscal philosophy, potentially offsetting tax revenue losses through efficiency measures akin to the DOGE initiative. The Fox Business panel also touched on renovation trends, with 67% of homeowners opting to upgrade rather than buy anew amid 6.7% mortgage rates, a point Campins linked to the need for more inventory—though she sees the tax ban as a game-changer for buyers’ purchasing power. While some moderators cautioned that eliminating property taxes could spike demand and prices without addressing supply, Campins remained steadfast, arguing it would ease the financial strain on owners and unlock the market, reinforcing her view that homeownership is key to building lasting wealth in a state already thriving.

