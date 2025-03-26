EV Revolution 2.0: Rivian’s Spinout Bets on Lightweight Models

Micromobility startup Also , spun off from Rivian Automotive (RIVN) with $105 million in Series B funding from Eclipse, will focus on lightweight EVs, adapting Rivian’s technology for diverse, small-scale vehicles.

Micromobility startup Also has emerged as a standalone entity with $105 million in Series B funding from Eclipse, a venture capital firm, marking a significant pivot for Rivian Automotive (RIVN), its parent company, as reported by Reuters. This spin-off channels Rivian’s advanced electric vehicle technology into lightweight EVs, targeting a burgeoning demand for sustainable transportation solutions that address urban congestion, affordability, and rising emissions. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe emphasized the versatility of this approach, telling Reuters, “There’s not a singular form factor (physical design, shape and size) that answers all needs,” highlighting how Also will leverage Rivian’s tech stack to create diverse, small-scale electric vehicles tailored to various customer needs and price points across global markets.

The move positions Also to capitalize on the growing micromobility sector, which, despite its promise, has faced turbulence, with companies like Van Moof, Bird, and Lime grappling with high operational costs and regulatory hurdles that have stymied profitability. Also’s strategy, however, benefits from Rivian’s established expertise – evident since the automaker filed a trademark for bicycles, electric bikes, and related parts in early 2022 – offering a foundation to sidestep some of the pitfalls that have led to bankruptcies among peers. Scaringe noted to Reuters, “We’ve been taking the Rivian technology stack and adapting it to much smaller form factors and then coming up with some incredibly exciting embodiments of that technology in these very small form factors,” signaling a focus on innovation and adaptability that could redefine the competitive landscape.

With plans to unveil its product lineup later this year, Also is set to launch its flagship offering in 2026, initially targeting the United States and Europe, followed by customized vehicles for Asia and South America, all while operating independently but retaining Rivian as a minority stakeholder. The $105 million infusion from Eclipse underscores investor confidence in this global expansion, which aims to deliver lightweight EVs across diverse geographies without specifying exact product details yet. As urban centers worldwide seek efficient, eco-friendly mobility options, Also’s entry – backed by Rivian’s technological prowess and a clear-eyed view of the sector’s challenges – positions it as a contender to watch in the evolving micromobility narrative.

