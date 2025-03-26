Playtika Stock Soars After BofA’s Double Upgrade

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) shares jumped 22% to $5.39 after BofA Securities upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ from ‘Underperform,’ raising the price target to $6.50 from $6.00, citing the company’s top-tier 30% EBITDA margins and leadership in mobile gaming.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) shares have soared 22% to $5.39 in Wednesday trading, propelled by BofA Securities’ upgrade to a ‘Buy’ rating from ‘Underperform,’ with the price objective lifted to $6.50 from $6.00, reflecting a strong vote of confidence in the mobile gaming co.’s financial vigor and market position. BofA analyst Omar Dessouky emphasized Playtika’s enviable position, noting its 30% EBITDA margins as the highest in the industry, alongside ownership of the largest direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform and three of mobile gaming’s most enduring franchises. This financial robustness, paired with an all-time high next twelve months (NTM) free cash flow yield of 21% and a 9% dividend yield, paints a picture of a company with substantial upside potential and minimal downside risk, bolstered by a management team known for operational excellence.

The mobile gaming sector, where Playtika thrives, remains a dynamic and expanding arena, projected by Dessouky to grow at least 4% year-over-year for the foreseeable future, despite its maturity. This steady expansion provides a fertile backdrop for Playtika’s strategy, which capitalizes on its established franchises and direct consumer reach to sustain profitability in a competitive landscape. The stock’s sharp rally suggests investors are aligning with BofA’s reassessment, shrugging off prior volatility tied to concerns over growth stagnation and a market tilt toward mobile ad networks rather than publishers like Playtika.

Today’s surge to $5.39 underscores a pivotal shift in sentiment, as the market embraces the company’s ability to generate significant cash flow and reward shareholders with a 9% dividend yield, figures that stand out even among tech-driven peers. BofA’s $6.50 price target signals further room for appreciation, driven by Playtika’s profitability metrics and its strategic footing in a sector poised for consistent growth. As the mobile gaming industry evolves, Playtika’s blend of scale, efficiency, and investor-friendly returns positions it as a standout, with Wednesday’s trading affirming Wall Street’s renewed faith in its trajectory.

