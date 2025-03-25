GameStop Joins the Bitcoin Playbook – Will It Pay Off?

GameStop ’s (GME) board unanimously approved buying Bitcoin (BTC) with corporate cash, announced Tuesday, boosting its stock nearly 6% to $26.85 in extended trading, following Strategy’s (MSTR) lead in transforming via significant Bitcoin investments.

GameStop (GME), the video game retailer known for its wild stock swings, is diving into the cryptocurrency world, with its board unanimously greenlighting a plan to invest corporate cash in Bitcoin (BTC), a move announced on Tuesday that sent shares soaring nearly 6% to $26.85 in after-hours trading. This bold step mirrors the playbook of Strategy (MSTR), a company that shifted from software to a Bitcoin-centric entity by snapping up billions in the digital currency, proving the asset’s growing appeal among unconventional corporate adopters. GameStop, once a brick-and-mortar staple, is now signaling a pivot that could redefine its identity beyond gaming, tapping into Bitcoin’s reputation as a hedge against inflation and a speculative growth driver.

The decision comes as Bitcoin continues to capture mainstream attention, with its decentralized nature and blockchain backbone offering a stark contrast to traditional investments. GameStop’s move could leverage its $4.6 billion cash pile – accumulated through aggressive stock offerings, including a 23% share dilution in Q3 2024 and other fundraising efforts throughout the year – to position it as a player in the crypto economy, potentially stabilizing its volatile stock narrative. While Strategy’s Bitcoin bet has paid off handsomely amid the crypto’s recent rally, GameStop’s smaller scale suggests a cautious yet ambitious entry. Investors clearly see promise, driving the stock up, though the exact amount of Bitcoin to be purchased remains undisclosed, leaving room for speculation on the retailer’s next chapter.

