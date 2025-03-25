Cloudflare Gets a 166% Price Target Boost from BofA

Cloudflare ’s (NET) stock rose about 4% after Bank of America upgraded it to ‘Buy’ from ‘Underperform,’ with analyst Madeleine Brooks raising the price target to $160 from $60 , citing strong fundamentals and AI-driven growth potential.

’s stock rose about 4% after Bank of America upgraded it to ‘Buy’ from ‘Underperform,’ with analyst raising the price target to , citing strong fundamentals and AI-driven growth potential. Kenny Polcari of Slatestone Wealth praised the upgrade on Yahoo Finance, calling Cloudflare a key industry name with a consistent success story, though he noted the need to review Brooks’ report for specifics.

The upgrade highlights Cloudflare’s unique AI capabilities, positioning it as a potential software-as-a-service leader, despite a mixed analyst consensus with 50% Buy and 40% Hold ratings.

Cloudflare (NET) drew Wall Street’s attention on Tuesday, with its stock rising around 4% to $129 after Bank of America (BAC) issued a notable double upgrade, raising its rating from ‘Underperform’ to ‘Buy.’ The upgrade, spearheaded by analyst Madeleine Brooks, reflects a robust belief in the company’s strengthening fundamentals and its promising growth trajectory, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence. Brooks raised the price target to $160 from a previous low of $60, signaling a strong conviction that Cloudflare is well-positioned to emerge as a leader in software-as-a-service, driven by its unique AI capabilities. This endorsement marks a pivotal moment for the cybersecurity and performance solutions provider, which has long been a notable player in its sector.

Kenny Polcari, chief market strategist at Slatestone Wealth, weighed in on Yahoo Finance, expressing enthusiasm for the upgrade and noting Cloudflare’s established strength. He described it as a key name in the industry, one that his team has consistently favored, and suggested that the market’s positive reaction – evident in the stock’s 17% year-to-date upward movement – aligns with this view. Polcari acknowledged the competitive landscape but maintained that Cloudflare’s success is not a sudden revelation, hinting at its sustained performance over time. While he hadn’t yet reviewed Brooks’ full report, he underscored the company’s enduring appeal, suggesting that its value has been apparent to those tracking the space closely.

Bank of America’s optimism hinges on Cloudflare’s differentiated AI positioning, which Brooks believes offers a high likelihood of leadership in AI-driven software solutions. This perspective contrasts with a mixed broader analyst sentiment, where 50% recommend a Buy and 40% a Hold, indicating some uncertainty among the Street. Nevertheless, the company’s focus on enhancing internet security and performance, coupled with its advancements in AI, continues to fuel its growth narrative. With investors responding favorably, Cloudflare’s trajectory suggests it could capitalize on emerging opportunities in the tech sector, reinforcing its status as a standout amid fierce competition.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.