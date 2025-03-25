Piper Sandler: Buy the Dip on Microsoft

Piper Sandler views Microsoft ’s (MSFT) stock decline as a buying opportunity due to AI leadership.

’s stock decline as a buying opportunity due to AI leadership. Azure’s AI workloads grew 157% year-over-year, hosting major applications like ChatGPT and supporting Fortune 500 companies such as Alaska Airlines, Toyota, and Walmart, bolstered by Microsoft’s $80 billion-plus investment in a flexible, global data center fleet.

Piper Sandler remains bullish, citing Microsoft’s $13 billion-plus AI business, strategic adjustments like partner group consolidation, and the Stargate project with OpenAI, reinforcing its strong position in the AI race despite macroeconomic challenges.

Microsoft (MSFT), with its towering $2.92 trillion market cap, remains a focal point for investors as its shares edged up 0.40% to $394.64 in early trading on Tuesday, even after a 10% decline over the past three months that lagged the S&P 500 (^GSPC) by 6%. Piper Sandler analysts view this dip as a prime buying opportunity, emphasizing the company’s robust fundamentals and its commanding role in the artificial intelligence landscape, underscored by Azure’s AI workloads surging 157% year-over-year. The firm highlights Microsoft’s strategic maneuvers, such as consolidating two partner groups and rolling out new incentives, which are fueling both AI-driven projects and broader digital transformation efforts, despite a noted slowdown in non-AI Azure growth.

Azure stands as a powerhouse in the AI ecosystem, hosting major applications like ChatGPT, the largest at-scale AI deployment on the platform, while Fortune 500 companies such as Alaska Airlines, Toyota, and Walmart shift their AI operations into production on Microsoft’s cloud. Piper Sandler points to Microsoft’s $80 billion-plus investment in capital expenditures and leases this year, aimed at constructing a versatile, global data center network designed to meet escalating demand, particularly for AI inferencing tasks. This infrastructure push is complemented by the Stargate project, a partnership with OpenAI, which promises to fortify Microsoft’s capabilities for next-generation AI models, deepening OpenAI’s dependence on Azure for both training and inference workloads.

Despite recent stock volatility, Piper Sandler remains steadfast in its optimism, citing Microsoft’s $13 billion-plus AI business, extensive product portfolio, and strong cash flow as buffers against macroeconomic headwinds. The analysts’ confidence is rooted in Microsoft’s ability to adapt and innovate, positioning it as a leader in the ongoing AI race and a resilient investment amid market fluctuations. With strategic investments and a growing footprint in enterprise AI adoption, Microsoft is poised to leverage its technological edge, prompting Piper Sandler to urge investors to “buy the weakness” and capitalize on the stock’s current undervaluation.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.