D-Wave Predicts Quantum Blockchain Within Two Years

During a special edition of “Bloomberg Technology” from Nvidia’s GTC, D-Wave (QBTS) CEO Alan Baratz spoke with Ed Ludlow about his company’s distinct approach to quantum computing, emphasizing that unlike others in the industry, D-Wave is already delivering practical applications for customers. He highlighted a recent Science paper demonstrating their ability to compute magnetic material properties unachievable with classical computers, enabling new materials discovery platforms that cut time and costs significantly. Baratz also outlined how D-Wave’s quantum technology could revolutionize blockchain by computing hashing functions for proof-of-work, slashing energy costs compared to classical systems, with a prototype already running on four of their quantum computers.

Baratz projected that a fully commercial quantum-powered blockchain could be ready in one to two years, far sooner than the decade-plus timeline suggested by Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, with whom he publicly disagrees on quantum’s readiness. He noted existing revenue-generating applications, such as NTT DoCoMo’s use of D-Wave systems for cell tower optimization, underscoring that their annealing quantum computers – currently at 5,000 qubits and growing – don’t require the error correction that Nvidia’s GPU support targets, which is more relevant to gate-model systems. While D-Wave calibrates its own machines without Nvidia’s assistance, Baratz acknowledged their development of a complementary gate-model quantum computer, where Nvidia’s tools might eventually play a role.

The discussion touched on Baratz’s public divergence from Huang’s views, with Baratz asserting that D-Wave’s maturity sets it apart, delivering value today rather than years away. He expressed mixed feelings about the GTC panel, appreciating the platform to share D-Wave’s progress but suggesting the event didn’t significantly advance the industry or his company, reflecting an ongoing learning curve in Nvidia’s engagement with quantum firms. Baratz emphasized that applications like materials discovery and blockchain energy reduction position D-Wave as a leader, with the blockchain initiative poised to disrupt cryptocurrency mining costs as it scales commercially in the near future.

