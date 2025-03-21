Markets Face $4.5 Trillion Triple-Witching Shakeup

U.S. stocks face a volatility test on Friday with the expiration of $4.5 trillion in options contracts during a quarterly “triple-witching” event, which may see subdued impact due to lower open interest and neutral dealer positioning, per Citigroup (C) estimates.

during a quarterly “triple-witching” event, which may see subdued impact due to lower open interest and neutral dealer positioning, per Citigroup (C) estimates. The S&P 500’s (^GSPC) 1.1% rise on Wednesday, spurred by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s steady policy stance, follows a correction driven by trade policy concerns, setting a calmer backdrop as traders and dealers prepare for heightened volumes, with activity possibly peaking on Thursday, per IUR Capital’s Gareth Ryan.

While many contracts are set to expire worthless, reducing hedging needs, the event precedes the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund’s S&P 500 put options at 5,565 expiring later this month, adding another layer of market influence.

The U.S. stock market, fresh off a recovery from last week’s lows, is bracing for a significant test on Friday as approximately $4.5 trillion in options contracts tied to stocks, indexes, and exchange-traded funds reach their quarterly expiration, a figure reported by Bloomberg citing Citigroup Inc. (C) estimates. This “triple-witching” event, historically known for sparking volatility, could stir the waters again, though some experts question its potential to trigger dramatic shifts this time around. Citigroup’s equity trading strategist Vishal Vivek views this expiration as “less significant” compared to prior events, pointing to lower-than-average open interest and neutral dealer positioning, suggesting a muted impact on broader market swings.

Market dynamics are already in motion, with Wednesday’s 1.1% surge in the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fueled by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s reassurance that monetary policy remains on track, calming fears of recession and inflation following a turbulent period. Bloomberg notes the market’s recent correction was driven by anxiety over President Donald Trump’s trade policies, yet the mood has stabilized ahead of this high-stakes expiration. Still, the triple-witching – last seen on December 20 when the Cboe VIX Index soared above 28 amid a Fed-induced equity rout – carries the potential for heightened trading volumes as dealers roll over VIX futures and traders unwind or adjust positions, a process that Gareth Ryan of IUR Capital suggests could spill into Thursday with significant activity in roll-outs and position closings.

Dealers, well-prepared for the event, are expected to manage the expiration efficiently, with Kevin Darby of CQG describing their role as capitalizing on opportunities to hedge positions into future months, a routine they relish. Bloomberg highlights that a massive $4.5 trillion in contracts will mature, with many set to expire worthless, reducing the need for aggressive hedging that might amplify price movements. Adding complexity, Friday’s event precedes another major expiration in less than two weeks, as the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund (JHEQX) holds a long position in S&P 500 put options at 5,565, part of its quarterly collar strategy, which could further influence market behavior as the month closes. Whether this triple-witching ignites volatility or passes quietly remains uncertain, but its scale and timing ensure it will command attention.

