France’s Quantum Star Teams Up with Nvidia

, a French quantum computing start-up founded in 2019 with 140 million euros (nearly $152M) in financing, has partnered with to integrate its quantum computing units and cloud platform with Nvidia’s CUDA-Q, enhancing tools for quantum application development. The collaboration aims to accelerate quantum advancements by providing a vital interface for high-performance computing, combining Pasqal’s quantum expertise with Nvidia’s accelerated computing capabilities to address complex challenges.

Nvidia’s involvement, led by senior director Tim Costa, emphasizes the role of AI supercomputers in bridging classical and quantum computing, potentially unlocking transformative societal discoveries through this strategic alliance.

The quantum computing landscape is witnessing a significant shift as Pasqal, a French start-up established in 2019, joins forces with Nvidia (NVDA), a titan in the chip manufacturing industry. This partnership, unveiled on Friday, is poised to reshape the way quantum applications are developed, leveraging Nvidia’s robust technological ecosystem. By integrating its quantum computing units and cloud platform with Nvidia’s CUDA-Q, an open-source platform, Pasqal is opening up new avenues for its customers to harness advanced tools tailored for quantum advancements.

Loic Henriet, the CEO of Pasqal, emphasized the strategic importance of this collaboration, noting that it provides a highly sought-after interface and programming model. This move is not just about enhancing Pasqal’s offerings but is aimed at serving the broader high-performance computing and quantum communities. The goal is clear: to expedite the evolution of quantum applications that could address complex computational challenges. With more than 140 million euros ($151.8 million) in financing secured since its inception, Pasqal demonstrates a strong foundation and investor confidence, fueling its ambitious trajectory in the quantum sector.

On the other side of this partnership, Nvidia brings its expertise in accelerated computing, which Tim Costa, Nvidia’s senior director of CAE, Quantum and CUDA-X, describes as essential for realizing the full potential of quantum computing. Costa highlighted that the integration of Nvidia’s AI supercomputers with quantum processing units (QPUs) from innovative companies like Pasqal could lead to transformative breakthroughs. CUDA-Q serves as a bridge, enabling researchers to combine the power of classical supercomputing with quantum capabilities seamlessly, a synergy that could unlock discoveries with far-reaching societal benefits.

Pasqal’s decision to connect its technology to Nvidia’s platform reflects a broader trend in the quantum computing industry, where collaboration between specialized start-ups and established tech giants is becoming a catalyst for progress. The financial backing of 140 million euros underscores Pasqal’s rapid growth and its ability to attract significant capital within six years, positioning it as a key player in Europe’s quantum ecosystem. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s involvement signals its commitment to diversifying its portfolio beyond traditional chipmaking into the quantum realm, a space that demands immense computational power and innovation.

This partnership is more than a technical integration; it’s a strategic alignment aimed at accelerating the practical application of quantum computing. By providing Pasqal’s customers with access to Nvidia’s tools, the collaboration enhances the capability to tackle real-world problems, from materials science to cryptography, where quantum advantages could soon become tangible. The combined strengths of Pasqal’s quantum expertise and Nvidia’s accelerated computing prowess are set to drive the next wave of technological evolution, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in this rapidly advancing field.

