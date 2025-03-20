Nvidia CEO: I Was Wrong on Quantum

Nvidia (NVDA) is launching the Nvidia Accelerated Quantum Research Center (NVAQC) in Boston later this year to collaborate with Harvard, MIT, and quantum firms like Quantinuum and IonQ (IONQ), as announced by CEO Jensen Huang at the San Jose conference.

Quantum leaders emphasized that their machines, while excelling at tasks like atomic modeling, will complement rather than replace Nvidia’s GPUs, which remain essential for designing quantum systems, signaling a hybrid computing future.

Nvidia (NVDA) is diving into the quantum computing world with a new research lab in Boston, dubbed the Nvidia Accelerated Quantum Research Center (NVAQC), set to open later this year, as announced by CEO Jensen Huang at the company’s annual software developer conference in San Jose, California, according to Reuters. This move marks a shift for Huang, who just back in January pegged useful quantum computers as 20 years off—a stance he playfully retracted onstage Thursday alongside quantum industry leaders, joking it’s the first time a CEO has gathered folks to prove himself wrong. The Boston hub will team up with big brains from Harvard and MIT, plus quantum firms like Quantinuum, Quantum Machines, and QuEra Computing, aiming to push the boundaries of this cutting-edge tech that promises to tackle problems regular computers struggle with.

The conference, as noted by the report, spotlighted quantum computing all day, and Huang didn’t shy away from the buzz, chatting with execs from over a dozen firms about where the industry’s headed. Some, like Infleqtion’s CEO Matt Kinsella, are already cashing in on quantum perks—think super-precise clocks that sync up traditional computer chips better than ever, a practical edge they’re banking on today.

Meanwhile, IonQ’s Peter Chapman made it clear quantum won’t kill off Nvidia’s bread-and-butter GPUs anytime soon; his team uses those very chips to design their quantum machines, envisioning a future where the two techs work side by side, bouncing tasks back and forth. Chapman even quipped he wouldn’t bet against Nvidia’s stock, a nod to the company’s enduring role in computing.

This NVAQC launch isn’t about replacing what’s out there but amplifying it—quantum computers might one day zoom past GPUs at niche jobs like decoding atomic interactions, yet they’ll lean on classical systems to get there. Huang’s pivot from skeptic to collaborator shows Nvidia’s ready to ride the quantum wave, blending its graphics prowess with a field that’s still finding its footing but already hinting at real-world wins.

