IonQ & Ansys Prove Quantum Outperforms Classical Computing

IonQ (IONQ), a company that’s pushing the boundaries of quantum computing, announced today its collaboration with Ansys (ANSS), a big name in engineering software, to do something pretty amazing—use quantum computers to make designing life-saving medical devices faster and better. Imagine a blood pump, a little machine that helps move blood around in the body when someone’s heart needs help. Designing it involves figuring out how fluids flow inside it, which is a tough job for regular computers. But when Ansys ran this task on IonQ’s quantum computer, called IonQ Forte, they got the job done up to 12 percent faster than with old-school computers. That’s a big deal because even a small speed boost can mean getting these devices to patients quicker.

What’s really exciting is how this shows quantum computing isn’t just a science experiment anymore—it’s starting to beat regular computers at real-world tasks. IonQ’s boss, Niccolo de Masi, says this is one of the first times anyone’s proven quantum can outshine classical methods in something practical, like making medical gear more efficient. The IonQ Forte handled a huge amount of data—up to 2.6 million vertices and 40 million edges, which are like the dots and lines in a giant digital map of the pump’s design. That’s a lot of number-crunching, and doing it faster could change how engineers work on all sorts of things, not just medical stuff but also car safety, shipping logistics, or even planning factory schedules.

This teamwork between IonQ and Ansys isn’t a one-off either. IonQ’s special quantum tricks can help in tons of other areas, and as their machines get even stronger, these improvements will only grow. For now, speeding up blood pump designs by 12 percent is a solid win, showing how quantum computing is stepping up to make a difference in everyday life.

However, this announcement seems to have had little positive effect on IonQ’s stock, which is down 9.31% to $21.13 in Thursday’s early trading.

