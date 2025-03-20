Piper Sandler: Tesla at $234 Is a Bargain

Tesla (TSLA) shares fell 1.28% to $232.84, with Piper Sandler cutting its target to $450 from $500 due to lower 2025 delivery expectations tied to factory shutdowns and Model Y changeover, yet still viewing the stock as undervalued based on a $300+ DCF valuation excluding robots and AI.

Tesla (TSLA) stock is navigating a complex landscape, with shares dipping 1.28% to $232.84 on Thursday, reflecting a mix of market recalibration and operational hurdles, yet brimming with long-term potential as analysts weigh in. Piper Sandler trimmed its price target to $450 from $500, a nod to lowered 2025 delivery expectations driven not by political winds but by factory shutdowns and the Model Y changeover—practical speed bumps in Tesla’s relentless march toward remaking transportation and energy. Analyst Alexander Potter notes the stock’s rollercoaster history, doubling and halving before, and sees the current $234-ish price as a bargain, especially since their discounted cash flow model still pegs a $300-plus valuation even without factoring in futuristic bets like humanoid robots or AI services. That $450 target, rooted in price-to-earnings, suggests Tesla’s core businesses – autos, energy, and Full Self-Driving (FSD) – still hold hefty value.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s ambitions are charging ahead. California’s initial green light for a robotaxi service signals a big leap toward autonomous driving, though more regulatory hoops remain before it’s street-ready by June 2025, as Cantor Fitzgerald predicts. Speaking of Cantor, they’ve bumped Tesla to an ‘Overweight’ rating from ‘Neutral,’ eyeing a $425 target – 82% above today’s level – after a 45% year-to-date slide they call an investor sweet spot. Their bullishness rests on Tesla’s packed growth lineup: FSD’s rollout in China and Europe, a cheaper vehicle, the Semi Truck, and those Optimus Bots, all layered atop 2024’s $97.7 billion revenue, which missed the mark slightly but doesn’t dim their confidence. Piper’s Potter agrees the election buzz isn’t the delivery culprit, and while quarter-to-date trends might nudge others to cut forecasts, Tesla’s knack for disruption – think energy storage and robotaxis – keeps it a heavyweight contender. At $232.84, the stock’s dip might just be the calm before another transformative storm.

