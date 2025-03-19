Jensen Huang Shuts Down Intel Stake Rumors

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated at the San Jose developer conference that no one has approached Nvidia (NVDA) to join a consortium to buy a stake in Intel (INTC).

stated at the San Jose developer conference that no one has approached Nvidia (NVDA) to join a consortium to buy a stake in Intel (INTC). Huang’s denial quashes rumors, emphasizing Nvidia’s independent strategy amid Intel’s challenges, with no involvement in any potential ownership changes.

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang firmly dismissed speculation about his company acquiring a stake in Intel (INTC), stating during a press conference at Nvidia’s annual developer conference in San Jose, California, that no such invitation has been extended, as reported by Reuters. Huang’s comments, delivered on Wednesday, came in response to a direct question about Nvidia joining a consortium to buy Intel, to which he quipped, “Nobody invited me,” adding that while others might be involved, he remains unaware of any such plans. This statement quashes rumors of a potential tie-up between the two semiconductor giants, highlighting Nvidia’s independent trajectory amid a dynamic industry landscape.

Huang’s remarks reflect Nvidia’s confidence in its standalone strategy, a stance bolstered by its dominance in AI and graphics processing markets, areas where Intel has struggled to regain footing despite its legacy in traditional computing chips. Reuters’ report underscores the absence of formal talks, suggesting that any consortium activity – if it exists – excludes Nvidia, possibly pointing to other players eyeing Intel’s assets or a broader restructuring. Intel, once a titan in the chipmaking world, has faced challenges adapting to the AI-driven shift that Nvidia has adeptly capitalized on, making the idea of a stake sale a topic of intrigue but, per Huang, not one involving his firm.

The San Jose conference setting amplifies the significance of Huang’s denial, as Nvidia uses this platform to showcase its technological edge, distancing itself from acquisition rumors that could dilute focus on its core innovations. With no invitation to the “party,” as Huang put it, Nvidia appears content to chart its own course, leaving Intel’s future ownership structure a matter for others to navigate. Reuters’ report captures a moment of clarity in an otherwise speculative narrative, affirming Nvidia’s self-reliant posture in a competitive and evolving sector.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.