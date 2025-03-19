Elon Musk’s X Secures $1B in New Funding, Valued at $32B

Elon Musk’s X raised nearly $1 billion in equity, valuing it at $32 billion – matching its 2022 buyout price of $44 billion, including $12.5 billion in debt – with Musk and Darsana Capital Partners participating, as reported by Bloomberg.

Elon Musk’s social network X has secured nearly $1 billion in fresh equity from investors, a transaction valuing the company at approximately $32 billion, as reported by Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the deal—a figure consistent with its valuation when Musk took it private in 2022 for $44 billion, including $12.5 billion in debt. This latest capital infusion, which saw participation from Musk himself and Darsana Capital Partners—a firm that previously acquired some of X’s debt—reflects a strategic effort to stabilize the platform’s finances, with one source indicating that part of the proceeds may be used to reduce its remaining debt burden. The move underscores Musk’s reliance on private market funding, a tactic he employs across his ventures, such as SpaceX, recently valued at $350 billion following a tender offer, and xAI, reportedly seeking new funds at a $75 billion valuation.

X’s journey since Musk’s acquisition has been anything but smooth, marked by significant staff reductions and a notable exodus of advertisers, which at one point prompted Fidelity Investments to slash its stake valuation by 79%. Yet, this $1 billion equity raise suggests a resurgence of investor confidence, bolstered by Musk’s personal investment and the involvement of seasoned players like Darsana, signaling that X may be finding its footing in a competitive digital landscape. The $32 billion valuation holds steady from the 2022 buyout, hinting at a recalibration rather than a dramatic reappraisal of the company’s worth, despite earlier turbulence that shook its financial and operational foundations.

Musk’s broader ecosystem of companies benefits from his knack for tapping private capital, and X’s latest round fits this pattern, potentially easing pressure from its $12.5 billion debt load while positioning it for future growth. Bloomberg’s report highlights a pivotal moment for X as of March 19, 2025, where this infusion could pave the way for strategic reinvestment or debt relief, reinforcing Musk’s vision for the platform amid a history of volatility and his proven ability to rally financial support for his ambitious enterprises.

