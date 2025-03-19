SEC Drops Ripple (XRP) Case

Brad Garlinghouse just announced Ripple’s victory over the SEC as the agency dropped its appeal, ending a four-year lawsuit that cost XRP holders $15 billion and marking a defeat for what he calls a regulatory “war on crypto.”

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple (XRP), just took to X to declare a monumental victory for his company and the broader cryptocurrency industry, announcing the end of a four-year legal battle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC’s decision to drop its appeal marks a definitive conclusion to a case that wiped out $15 billion in value from XRP holders, a group Garlinghouse describes as innocent victims of a regulator he accuses of market manipulation and intimidation rather than investor protection. This resolution, celebrated with the caption “The future is bright. Let’s build,” positions Ripple as a trailblazer that withstood what Garlinghouse calls “lawfare”—a campaign of legal terror that included de-banking efforts against crypto-associated entities and sanctions against the SEC for discovery abuses in the case.

This is it – the moment we’ve been waiting for. The SEC will drop its appeal – a resounding victory for Ripple, for crypto, every way you look at it. The future is bright. Let’s build. pic.twitter.com/7WsD0C92Cm — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 19, 2025

Garlinghouse’s reflections paint the SEC’s lawsuit, initiated over four years ago, as a misguided assault not just on Ripple but on the entire crypto ecosystem, a view echoed by former SEC head Mary Jo White, who publicly deemed the agency’s stance “dead wrong.” He asserts that Ripple’s resources and resolve allowed it to challenge the SEC’s overreach, securing key legal wins—most notably the ruling that XRP is not a security, now enshrined as law. These victories, achieved despite the SEC’s aggressive tactics under Chairman Gary Gensler, have dismantled arguments used against the industry at large, paving the way for policymakers to craft crypto regulations aligned with nearly a century of securities law, a shift Garlinghouse sees as vital to making the U.S. the global crypto capital.

The significance of this outcome extends beyond Ripple’s triumph, signaling a turning point for an industry long beleaguered by regulatory hostility. Garlinghouse credits the judge’s multiple rebukes of the SEC, including for lacking “faithful allegiance to the law,” and highlights Ripple’s resilience as a model for others to emulate, urging the crypto community to unite and leverage this “landmark victory” alongside last year’s pro-crypto ballot box successes. Expressing gratitude to Ripple’s employees, legal team led by Stu Alderody, XRP holders, customers, and partners, he frames the win as a collective achievement that opens an “incredibly promising moment” for innovation. With new U.S. leadership signaling a rational approach to crypto, Garlinghouse envisions a future where this technology solves real-world problems, a fight Ripple never sought but one it emphatically won, closing a contentious chapter in crypto history.

Price Action: At last check, XRP, with a $148 billion market cap, is up over 14%, trading at $2.54. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume has surged more than 73% to $6.16 billion.

