Google’s $32B Wiz Deal: Biggest Acquisition in Company History

Google’s $32 billion all-cash acquisition of Wiz, a New York-based cloud security startup, marks its largest-ever deal, aimed at bolstering its cloud business against rising AI-driven threats. Announced on Tuesday, the agreement integrates Wiz into Google Cloud, leveraging the tech giant’s leadership in infrastructure and AI expertise to enhance security offerings across major platforms like Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, and Oracle (ORCL) Cloud. The deal, set to close in 2026, underscores Google’s strategic push to rival Microsoft’s security software dominance, with Wiz’s portfolio – spanning prevention, detection, and response – bringing proven appeal to large enterprises.

Wiz’s rapid ascent adds weight to the acquisition’s significance. Founded in 2020 under co-founder Assaf Rappaport, the startup achieved $100 million in annual recurring revenue in just 18 months, a testament to its innovative cloud security solutions. This growth trajectory had initially fueled Wiz’s ambitions of hitting $1 billion in annual recurring revenue and launching an IPO—goals Rappaport reaffirmed in a July memo to employees after rejecting a $23 billion offer from Google. That earlier walkaway, driven partly by antitrust and investor concerns according to a source familiar with the matter, highlights the complexities of such high-stakes deals in a competitive tech landscape.

The $32 billion price tag reflects a dramatic escalation from July’s $23 billion talks, signaling Google’s determination to secure Wiz’s capabilities despite earlier hurdles. Rappaport had called rejecting the prior offer “tough,” yet the final agreement suggests a alignment of interests, positioning Google to scale Wiz’s solutions globally while maintaining compatibility with rival clouds. This move not only fortifies Google Cloud’s security edge but also repositions it in a market where AI threats are evolving fast, drawing on Wiz’s established traction and Google’s deep resources to meet enterprise demands head-on.

