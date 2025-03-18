BYD Says It Can Charge an EV in 5 Minutes – Tesla’s Next Big Challenge?

BYD ’s “Super e-Platform” claims a 1,000-kilowatt charging speed , delivering 400 kilometers of range in five minutes, outstripping Tesla’s 500-kilowatt Superchargers (270 kilometers in 15 minutes) and Mercedes-Benz’s CLA (325 kilometers in 10 minutes).

’s “Super e-Platform” claims a , delivering 400 kilometers of range in five minutes, outstripping Tesla’s 500-kilowatt Superchargers (270 kilometers in 15 minutes) and Mercedes-Benz’s CLA (325 kilometers in 10 minutes). The technology aims to eliminate range anxiety by matching gasoline refueling times, with BYD planning over 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations in China, signaling a major push in EV infrastructure.

Analyst Xing Lei hailed the advancement as “out of this world,” a jolt to competitors focused on smart features, reinforcing BYD’s lead in electrification over Tesla and Mercedes-Benz.

China’s electric vehicle powerhouse BYD has thrust itself back into the spotlight with the unveiling of its “Super e-Platform,” a technology it claims can charge EVs at a blistering 1,000 kilowatts, delivering 400 kilometers of range in just five minutes. This leap, spotlighted by CNBC, positions BYD as a formidable contender against Tesla (TSLA), whose latest Superchargers peak at 500 kilowatts and provide 270 kilometers in 15 minutes, and Mercedes-Benz, whose upcoming CLA model achieves 325 kilometers in 10 minutes. Wang Chuanfu, BYD’s chairman and president, emphasized that matching the speed of gasoline refueling is the ultimate goal, a move that could dismantle the persistent barrier of range anxiety—where drivers fear their EV won’t last the journey.

The significance of this development ripples beyond mere numbers. BYD’s claim of slashing charging times to rival the five-minute pit stop of a gasoline car taps directly into consumer hesitations about EV adoption. While Tesla and Mercedes-Benz have made strides in charging infrastructure and speed, BYD’s 1,000-kilowatt promise doubles Tesla’s current capacity and outpaces Mercedes’ latest offering, potentially redefining expectations in the electrification race. Independent analyst Xing Lei called this advancement “out of this world,” noting its “heartbreaking” implications for foreign rivals who’ve shifted focus to smart features over raw charging prowess. Lei’s take underscores BYD’s insistence that electrification’s potential remains untapped, even as the industry pivots toward autonomous driving and connectivity.

BYD’s technological edge isn’t just theoretical—it’s poised for real-world impact with the Super e-Platform debuting in models like the Han L sedan and Tang L SUV, though CNBC couldn’t verify the claims independently. The company’s plan to roll out over 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations across China signals a commitment to making this speed accessible, addressing not just range but the convenience gap with fossil fuels. Against Tesla’s extensive but slower Supercharger network and Mercedes’ incremental gains, BYD’s move could pressure competitors to accelerate their own charging tech. For an industry at a crossroads, BYD’s bold play suggests the battle for EV supremacy is far from over, with raw electrification muscle still a decisive weapon.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.