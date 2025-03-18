Jefferies Analyst Warns: Palantir Stock Still Too Expensive

Palantir ’s (PLTR) stock dropped 2.67% to $85.02 in premarket trading, with Jefferies maintaining a ‘Sell’ rating and a $60 price target, citing its high valuation as the “most expensive stock” in their coverage despite strong AI progress.

Insider selling, notably co-founder Stephen Cohen’s $310 million share dump, raises concerns about the stock’s future, overshadowing its technological gains and fueling Jefferies’ cautious stance.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLR) finds itself at a crossroads as its stock, trading at $85.02 after a 2.67% dip in Tuesday’s premarket session, grapples with conflicting narratives. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill reaffirmed a ‘Sell’ rating with a $60 price target, spotlighting the company’s lofty valuation – 45X 2026 estimates – as a red flag despite its undeniable strides in artificial intelligence. Thill’s caution stems from a belief that the market has already baked in Palantir’s AI-driven momentum, rendering it the “most expensive stock” in Jefferies coverage and potentially exposing investors to downside risk.

The spotlight on Palantir’s AI Platform (AIP) underscores its growing influence in enterprise AI, a domain where the company is carving out a robust niche. At its sixth AIP customer event, Jefferies analysts found themselves “impressed” by case studies demonstrating strong returns on investment. These examples showcased how AIP is streamlining operations, automating tasks, and driving efficiency for businesses, reinforcing Palantir’s position as a transformative force in organizational workflows. With AIP designed to integrate AI into everyday operations, the platform’s real-world impact is becoming harder to ignore, even for skeptics like Thill who acknowledge this progress.

Yet, the shadow of insider selling looms large, amplifying concerns about the stock’s sustainability at its current price. Co-founder Stephen Cohen’s recent $310 million share sale has fueled unease, prompting questions about confidence in Palantir’s trajectory among those closest to its inner workings. Thill pointed to this trend as a persistent worry, suggesting it could signal doubts about maintaining the stock’s elevated valuation. While Palantir’s AI capabilities continue to dazzle, the combination of a premium price tag and insider moves keeps Jefferies on edge, framing $60 as a more grounded target amid the hype. For investors, the tension between Palantir’s technological promise and its market perception remains a critical balancing act to watch.

