Intel’s $22B Rally: Can the New CEO Prove It’s More Than Hype?

Lip-Bu Tan ’s appointment as Intel’s CEO sparked a 29% stock surge, adding $22 billion to its market value, though he faces significant challenges in reversing the company’s decline from its peak, when it lost over $330 billion in value.

Investors see a “show me” moment, with the stock’s $19 level as a critical benchmark; tangible product improvements and a clear growth plan are essential for Intel to reclaim its former industry dominance.

Intel Corp.’s (INTC) new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, steps into his role facing immense expectations, as the company’s stock has surged nearly 30% since his appointment was announced last Wednesday, adding $22 billion to its market value. This rally, as noted by Bloomberg report, has made Intel the top performer on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index in 2025 so far. Tan, a veteran of the semiconductor industry, is tasked with reversing a decline that has seen the company’s stock plummet roughly 60% from its early 2000 peak, wiping out over $330 billion in market value. Bank of America (BAC) responded to the leadership change by upgrading the stock, citing a “greater opportunity to restructure/turn things around” under Tan’s guidance.

The challenges ahead are steep, and Tan acknowledged as much in a letter to employees sent before officially taking the helm on Tuesday. He warned that staving off Intel’s decline will be no simple feat, though he stopped short of detailing his strategy. This vagueness has left analysts speculating about his next moves. Wall Street has long floated the idea of breaking Intel apart, potentially selling off segments like its foundry business, which Tan vowed to transform into a “world-class” operation. Yet, he offered no clarity on whether he might separate it from the chip-design arm or pursue a different path, such as refining the manufacturing and product lines—a strategy reminiscent of his predecessor’s efforts.

Market observers are taking a cautious stance. Joe Tigay, portfolio manager at Rational Equity Armor Fund, described this as a “show me” moment for Intel. He told Bloomberg that tangible improvements in the company’s products are essential for Intel to reclaim its former stature, noting that while Tan’s appointment marks a promising shift, the company remains far from its glory days. Similarly, Randy Hare, director of equity research at Huntington National Bank, pegged $19 as a critical threshold for the stock, currently trading at $25.78. Hare suggested that a dip below the $19 level could signal opportunity if paired with a clear growth plan, but without one, it would be a red flag for investors.

Tan’s reticence on specifics has also fueled uncertainty about Intel’s broader positioning. Reports have surfaced that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), a formidable rival, might step in to operate some of Intel’s U.S. factories, possibly at the urging of the Trump administration. Tan’s letter sidestepped this possibility, leaving open questions about how Intel will navigate competitive pressures and geopolitical dynamics. His focus on restoring the foundry business hints at an ambition to bolster Intel’s manufacturing prowess, an area where it has lagged behind industry leaders in recent years.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Intel, once the undisputed titan of the semiconductor world. The 29%-plus stock surge in the last 5 trading sessions reflects a wave of optimism tied to Tan’s reputation and track record, but it also underscores the urgency of delivering results. Investors are watching closely, balancing hope against the reality of Intel’s long slide from dominance. Whether Tan opts for a bold restructuring or a steady rebuild, his early moves will determine if this rally holds—or if it’s just a fleeting spike before the next test at that $19 mark. For now, the market has given him a warm welcome, but as Tigay put it, the road back to where Intel once stood is still a long one.

