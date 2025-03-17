Rigetti’s Rally Hits a Bump—Are Insider Sales a Red Flag?

Rigetti Computing ’s (RGTI) stock fell 2.76% to $10.91 on Monday after a 29% surge on Friday, driven by D-Wave Quantum ’s (QBTS) 40% jump to $9.62, fueled by a 502% Q4 bookings increase to $18.3 million and a “quantum supremacy” claim.

’s stock fell 2.76% to $10.91 on Monday after a 29% surge on Friday, driven by ’s 40% jump to $9.62, fueled by a 502% Q4 bookings increase to $18.3 million and a “quantum supremacy” claim. Insider sales at Rigetti – CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares for $2.73 million and Director Cathy McCarthy sold 150,000 shares for $1.2 million on March 11, 2025 – may signal caution despite the stock’s 438% yearly gain.

sold 351,785 shares for $2.73 million and sold 150,000 shares for $1.2 million on March 11, 2025 – may signal caution despite the stock’s 438% yearly gain. D-Wave’s 128% full-year 2024 bookings rise and demand for its Advantage quantum computer contrast with Rigetti’s volatility, highlighting the quantum sector’s mix of commercial progress and speculative uncertainty.

The quantum computing sector is witnessing a whirlwind of activity, with Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) at the forefront of a volatile yet captivating market narrative. On Monday, Rigetti Computing’s shares dipped 2.76% to $10.91, a modest retreat following a striking 29% surge on Friday. That rally was largely a ripple effect from D-Wave Quantum, which saw its stock soar nearly 40% to $9.62 in midday trading on Friday, fueled by a staggering 502% increase in Q4 bookings to $18.3 million and a 128% rise in full-year 2024 bookings. D-Wave’s financial momentum, driven by robust demand for its Advantage annealing quantum computer, underscores its growing foothold in a field where the promise of transformative technology often clashes with skepticism about its near-term viability.

D-Wave’s claim of “quantum supremacy” adds a layer of intrigue, as the company asserts it has solved a real-world problem faster than classical computers could, a milestone that amplifies its market buzz. This achievement has not only propelled D-Wave’s stock but also lifted sentiment across the quantum computing landscape, with Rigetti riding the wave of optimism despite its own distinct trajectory. Rigetti’s stock, up an impressive 438% over the past year, reflects investor enthusiasm for quantum’s potential, yet Monday’s decline hints at underlying complexities. A significant factor in this pullback may be the recent insider sales at Rigetti, where Chief Technology Officer David Rivas offloaded 351,785 shares on March 11, for $2.73 million – representing 24.3% of his holdings in that stock class – leaving him with 1,094,738 shares. Similarly, Director Cathy McCarthy sold 150,000 shares on the same date for $1.2 million, retaining 234,234 shares. These transactions, detailed in a recent SEC filing, raise questions about insider confidence at a time when market volatility is already a persistent concern.

The broader quantum computing narrative is one of high stakes and high uncertainty. D-Wave’s bookings surge to $18.3 million in Q4 highlights tangible commercial interest, particularly in its annealing approach, which targets complex optimization problems with practical applications. Rigetti, meanwhile, continues to advance its superconducting qubit technology, positioning itself as a contender in the race to deliver scalable quantum systems. Yet, the insider sales at Rigetti inject a note of caution into its story, suggesting that even amid a banner year – marked by a 438%-plus stock increase – key stakeholders may be capitalizing on elevated valuations rather than signaling unshakeable faith in the immediate future. For investors, the interplay between D-Wave’s operational success and Rigetti’s market dynamics illustrates the sector’s dual nature: a blend of groundbreaking innovation and speculative fervor, where gains like Friday’s 29% spike for Rigetti can quickly give way to Monday’s nearly 3% slip, all against a backdrop of transformative yet unproven technology.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.