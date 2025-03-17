Google Ditches Broadcom? AI Chip Shift Sends Stock Lower

Broadcom ’s (AVGO) stock fell over 1% to $193.33, hitting an intraday low of $187.50, after reports that Google is partnering with MediaTek to co-design next-generation TPUs due next year, potentially diluting Broadcom’s exclusive role due to pricing disputes.

Broadcom’s (AVGO) stock took a hit in midday trading on Monday, declining over one percent to $193.33 after dipping to an intraday low of $187.50, sparked by news that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is exploring a partnership with MediaTek to co-design and produce its next-generation Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) set for release next year. This development, reported by The Information<, introduces a potential rival into Broadcom’s previously exclusive domain, though Google has not severed ties with Broadcom entirely—discussions persist to maintain some level of collaboration on TPU chip design. The shift stems partly from pricing disputes, with MediaTek offering lower costs per chip while leveraging its robust ties with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), the foundry responsible for TPU production, making it an attractive alternative for Google as it seeks to optimize its supply chain.

Google’s TPUs are a cornerstone of its expansive AI ecosystem, driving critical operations from internal research to cloud computing and powering consumer-facing services like Google Search, YouTube, and the Gemini AI models. The company’s investment in these chips is substantial, with spending estimated between $6 billion and $9 billion last year, underscoring their strategic importance. Yet, Google’s ambitions extend beyond its current partnerships, as it reportedly aims to bolster its in-house AI chip development, though it will continue relying on external players like Broadcom and MediaTek for production, packaging, and quality assurance. This dual approach highlights Google’s balancing act—maintaining flexibility with suppliers while pushing toward greater self-sufficiency in a competitive AI landscape.

The broader context reveals Google’s significant footprint in the semiconductor space, evidenced by its $10 billion order of Nvidia’s (NVDA) cutting-edge Blackwell chips, positioning it as one of Nvidia’s top clients despite the pivot toward MediaTek. Broadcom, a key player in custom silicon, now faces the prospect of sharing the lucrative TPU business, a shift that could reshape its relationship with Google and impact its market positioning. While the stock’s decline reflects immediate investor concerns, the ongoing talks with Google suggest Broadcom retains a foothold, albeit in a more contested arena. As Google navigates cost pressures and supply chain dynamics, its evolving partnerships with MediaTek and Broadcom signal a pragmatic strategy to sustain its AI dominance amid rising competition and technological complexity.

