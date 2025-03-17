Are Options Traders Calling the Market Bottom?

March 17, 2025 Ari Haruni

  • Wall Street strategists are adjusting S&P 500 (^GSPC) year-end targets downward, with RBC’s Lori Calvasina cutting hers from 6600 to 6200, citing a potential GDP slowdown to 1-2% or lower, which isn’t fully priced into the market yet.
  • Despite options market signals of stabilization, with hedging costs at a two-year low, sentiment remains cautious as valuations have normalized but not turned cheap, and investor positioning isn’t bearish enough to signal a clear bottom.
  • Uncertainty around the April 2 tariff deadline and Friday’s rally led by quantum and AI stocks rather than quality names keep strategists hesitant, suggesting a choppy near-term outlook despite possible year-end gains.

stock market

Wall Street experts are recalibrating their expectations for the S&P 500 (^GSPC) as the year progresses, with Yahoo Finance senior markets reporter Josh Schafer shedding light on the shifting sentiment during his appearance on The Morning Brief. Despite the options market hinting at a potential stabilization – evidenced by the cost of hedging against a 10% drop in the S&P 500 Spy ETF hitting a two-year low relative to contracts betting on a 10% rally – strategists remain cautious about calling a market bottom. Schafer noted that while surveys like the AAII reflect a bearish tilt among investors, actual market positioning and money flows may not yet be pessimistic enough to signal a clear buying opportunity. Valuations, once stretched, have moderated to a more normal range, but few are ready to declare big tech, the “Magnificent 7,” or the broader S&P 500 as bargains, tempering enthusiasm for an immediate rebound.

Economic growth concerns are also weighing heavily on forecasts, as strategists grapple with the possibility of a sharper-than-expected slowdown. Schafer highlighted RBC Capital Markets’ Lori Calvasina, who recently lowered her S&P 500 year-end target from 6600 to 6200 – still a notable increase from current levels of 5,719 – while cutting her GDP growth projection from the 2-3% range to 1-2%. She raised a critical question: what if GDP dips below 1%? Such a scenario, not yet fully priced into the market, could keep stocks choppy in the near term, even if they close the year higher. Adding to the uncertainty, the looming April 2 tariff deadline under a new administration injects further complexity, with potential aggressive trade policies possibly prompting a more forceful Federal Reserve easing cycle, as flagged by PGIM’s Tom Porcelli. Schafer emphasized that timing a market bottom before this date feels like a risky bet for many, given the unresolved cloud of uncertainty.

Friday’s market action, driven by quantum and AI stocks rather than high-quality names, did little to inspire confidence among strategists, who see little evidence of a robust, broad-based recovery. With valuations no longer screaming overextension and economic data still vulnerable to downside surprises, the consensus leans toward cautious nibbling rather than bold dip-buying. Schafer’s insights underscore a market in flux—caught between signs of stabilization and the risk of further turbulence as Wall Street braces for a potentially transformative policy shift and its economic fallout.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

About Ari Haruni 546 Articles
Ari Haruni

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2025 Wall Street Pit | Contact Us | Advertise | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy