MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Obsession Continues – Another $10.7M Scooped Up

Strategy (MSTR), the enterprise software company led by co-founder and chairman Michael Saylor, has once again made headlines with its latest Bitcoin (BTC) acquisition. The company recently purchased 130 Bitcoin at an average price of $82,981 between March 10 and March 16, as disclosed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. This $10.7 million investment comes just a week after Strategy announced its intention to issue up to $21 billion of preferred stock to further bolster its Bitcoin holdings, which now stand at an impressive $41.6 billion.

The company’s unwavering commitment to Bitcoin as a core component of its financial strategy has been evident since late October, with frequent purchases signaling a long-term belief in the cryptocurrency’s value. Saylor, a prominent figure in the crypto space, has steered Strategy toward becoming a leveraged Bitcoin proxy, a stark transformation from its roots as MicroStrategy, a traditional software firm. This bold pivot, initiated in 2020 as a hedge against inflation, has paid off handsomely—shares of Strategy have soared by 2,300% since then, dwarfing Bitcoin’s own remarkable 600% rise over the same period.

Strategy’s funding approach has evolved to support its ambitious goals. Initially relying on equity and share sales, the company has now set its sights on raising $42 billion through 2027, utilizing a mix of at-the-market stock sales and fixed-income securities. The recent plan to issue $21 billion in preferred stock marks a significant step in this direction, providing an additional lever to accelerate Bitcoin accumulation. This shift toward fixed-income instruments follows a period of heavy reliance on common share offerings, reflecting a strategic adaptation to market conditions and investor appetite.

Despite a slight dip of 0.77% in premarket trading on Monday, bringing the stock price to $294.91, Strategy – up 98% year-over-year – remains a focal point for investors, particularly hedge funds. These institutional players have fueled demand for the company’s convertible debt offerings, leveraging trades that pair bond purchases with short sales of the stock. This activity underscores Strategy’s role as a unique vehicle for capitalizing on Bitcoin’s volatility, blending traditional financial mechanisms with cryptocurrency exposure.

The company’s aggressive Bitcoin strategy continues to captivate the financial world, blending innovation with risk. With $41.6 billion already invested and plans to secure $42 billion more, Strategy is not merely participating in the cryptocurrency market—it is reshaping its identity around it. As Bitcoin’s role in global finance evolves, Strategy’s moves will likely remain a critical case study in corporate treasury management and speculative investment.

