Poolside AI: Turning Months of Engineering Into Hours

In a recent interview on Bloomberg Technology, Poolside CEO Jason Warner outlined his vision for a future where artificial intelligence dramatically accelerates software engineering capabilities. Warner’s company is positioning itself as a frontier AI company alongside industry giants like OpenAI and Anthropic, with ambitions extending beyond application-specific tools.

“We’re building towards a human intelligence future where artificial intelligence and humans live side-by-side but artificial intelligence can do most of the things that humans can do,” Warner explained. His company’s proprietary research techniques, which he describes as “reinforcement learning via code execution feedback,” aim to give engineers “superpowers” that could amplify their productivity by 100 times.

Warner emphasized that Poolside’s technology could transform engineering workflows by compressing what might take “five or six people months of 10 humans” into mere “compute hours.” He framed this acceleration not as replacement for human engineers but as an opportunity to unlock new possibilities, particularly highlighting potential benefits for scientists in fields like biology and cancer research.

When asked about competition in this rapidly expanding sector, Warner distinguished Poolside as a true “frontier AI company” focused on developing advanced general intelligence rather than just consumer applications. “There will be five or six very large winners who build out the core infrastructure of artificial intelligence. And the rest of the folks will consume the artificial intelligence produced by those companies,” he predicted.

While building sophisticated AI models remains capital intensive, Warner indicated that Poolside is not currently raising funds. Instead, his primary constraint is compute capacity, which he described as a key limiting factor in the industry’s progress toward artificial general intelligence (AGI) or artificial superintelligence (ASI).

“If we were in a world of infinite access to energy and access to compute and access to data, we would be at AGI or ASI already,” Warner noted. “But we don’t have an infinite world. We have a constrained world.”

Poolside maintains partnerships with various compute providers, with their primary cluster hosted on Amazon Web Services. While the company has significant research presence in Europe, including an office in Paris, Warner clarified that Poolside is and has always been a U.S.-domiciled company.

As software continues to “underwrite almost the entire economy,” Warner’s vision suggests AI-powered engineering could accelerate innovation across sectors by dramatically reducing the time required to translate human knowledge into functional software systems.

