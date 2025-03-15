Tom Lee Breaks Down Market Fears: Recovery Before April 2?

Tom Lee from Fundstrat predicts a market recovery before the April 2 tariff deadline, citing historical rebounds like the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and suggesting a tariff solution within three weeks, bolstered by potential Fed rate cuts.

The recent market turbulence, marked by a swift decline from all-time highs set less than a month ago, has sparked intense discussion among experts, with Fundstrat’s Tom Lee and Laffer Tengler Investments’ Nancy Tengler weighing in on CNBC’s “Power Lunch.” Lee, the head of research and founder of Fundstrat, pointed to historical patterns, noting that markets have consistently recovered from sharp drops, even amid crises. He highlighted that the current sell-off, which he estimates reflects a 50% probability of a recession priced in, assumes no intervention from the Federal Reserve, yet the Fed’s potential to cut rates could cap the downside, offering a buffer against further losses.

Tengler, the CEO and CIO of Laffer Tengler Investments, shifted the lens to consumer sentiment, emphasizing its political undertones as a driver of market behavior. She cited stark data showing Democratic sentiment plummeting from 91.4 to 41.4, with expectations dropping from 93.1 to 28.2, a collapse she ties to partisan reactions rather than broad economic collapse. Meanwhile, independents and Republicans have seen milder declines, suggesting that the market’s reaction may be amplified by this polarized sentiment rather than purely economic fundamentals, especially since the bond market remains calm.

Lee sees a resolution on the horizon, arguing that the outperformance of markets in China, Europe, Canada, and Mexico hints at a high likelihood of a tariff solution emerging within the next three weeks, potentially before the reciprocal tariffs slated for April 2 take effect. He drew from the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, where markets bottomed seven days into a twelve-day ordeal and recouped two-thirds of losses before the crisis resolved, to suggest that today’s tariff fears may be overblown. Tengler echoed this optimism, noting that January’s 70% surge in imports, as managers preempted tariffs, skewed the Atlanta Fed’s GDP revision downward, but she views the current deceleration in growth as a boon for reliable earners in tech, consumer discretionary, and financials.

Both experts frame this as a necessary correction—Lee stressing that markets pricing in a crisis tend to rebound swiftly once clarity emerges, and Tengler pointing out that corrections occur roughly every twelve months, with this one exacerbated by sentiment rather than a looming bear market. The question remains whether the bottom is near or if more turbulence lies ahead, but neither sees the current sell-off, driven partly by tariff uncertainty, as a harbinger of sustained decline. With the Fed in play and global trade dynamics shifting, the market’s footing, they argue, could stabilize sooner than the April 2 deadline suggests, provided historical resilience holds true.

