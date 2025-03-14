D-Wave Quantum’s 40% Rally: What’s Behind the Surge?

March 14, 2025 Ron Haruni

  • D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) stock soared nearly 40% to $9.62 on Friday, driven by a 502% Q4 bookings increase to $18.3 million and a 128% full-year 2024 bookings rise, fueled by demand for its Advantage annealing quantum computer.
  • The company claimed “quantum supremacy” by solving a real-world problem beyond classical computers, leading to a sale to the ULEC supercomputing center and a Q1 2025 revenue forecast exceeding $10 million, far above Wall Street’s $2.55 million estimate.
  • Quantum computing peers also rallied, with IONQ up 12.72% to $24.09, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) up 24.03% to $6.81, and Rigetti Computing (RGTI) up 19.26% to $10.44, reflecting sector-wide optimism amid D-Wave’s breakthrough.

quantum

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) is riding a wave of momentum as its stock surged nearly 40% to $9.62 in midday trading on Friday, propelled by a remarkable 502% jump in Q4 bookings to $18.3 million and a 128% increase in full-year 2024 bookings. This financial leap, driven by robust demand for its Advantage annealing quantum computer, reflects the company’s growing traction in a sector where practical applications are fiercely debated. CEO Alan Baratz, speaking recently on YF’s Morning Brief, emphasized a pivotal achievement: D-Wave’s claim of “quantum supremacy,” demonstrated by solving a real-world problem that outpaced classical computers’ capabilities. This milestone, Baratz argues, directly challenges Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang’s view that quantum computing remains decades from relevance, asserting instead that D-Wave’s technology is “mature today.”

The breakthrough has tangible impacts, including a sale to the ULEC supercomputing center, signaling trust from high-performance computing circles. Interest is also spiking among research institutions and government labs, drawn by the Advantage system’s ability to tackle complex computational challenges. D-Wave’s forward-looking Q1 2025 revenue forecast of over $10 million – far exceeding Wall Street’s $2.55 million estimate – further underscores this confidence, suggesting a potential inflection point for the company’s commercial viability. With a $2.14 billion market cap bolstered by this rally, D-Wave is positioning itself as a leader in annealing quantum computing, a niche distinct from the gate-based approaches pursued by rivals.

The quantum sector is buzzing, with peers like IONQ (IONQ) gaining 12.72% to $24.09 despite a recent short report from Kerrisdale Capital, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) climbing 24.03% to $6.81, and Rigetti Computing (RGTI) rising 19.26% to $10.44. D-Wave’s annealing focus, optimized for tasks like optimization and materials simulation, sets it apart in a field where quantum supremacy remains a rare claim. This surge in stock value and bookings reflects a market reevaluating quantum’s near-term potential, with D-Wave at the forefront of that shift.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

About Ron Haruni 1261 Articles
Ron Haruni

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2025 Wall Street Pit | Contact Us | Advertise | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy