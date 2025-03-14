D-Wave Quantum’s 40% Rally: What’s Behind the Surge?

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS ) stock soared nearly 40% to $9.62 on Friday, driven by a 502% Q4 bookings increase to $18.3 million and a 128% full-year 2024 bookings rise, fueled by demand for its Advantage annealing quantum computer.

) stock soared nearly 40% to $9.62 on Friday, driven by a 502% Q4 bookings increase to $18.3 million and a 128% full-year 2024 bookings rise, fueled by demand for its Advantage annealing quantum computer. The company claimed “quantum supremacy” by solving a real-world problem beyond classical computers, leading to a sale to the ULEC supercomputing center and a Q1 2025 revenue forecast exceeding $10 million, far above Wall Street’s $2.55 million estimate.

Quantum computing peers also rallied, with IONQ up 12.72% to $24.09, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) up 24.03% to $6.81, and Rigetti Computing (RGTI) up 19.26% to $10.44, reflecting sector-wide optimism amid D-Wave’s breakthrough.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) is riding a wave of momentum as its stock surged nearly 40% to $9.62 in midday trading on Friday, propelled by a remarkable 502% jump in Q4 bookings to $18.3 million and a 128% increase in full-year 2024 bookings. This financial leap, driven by robust demand for its Advantage annealing quantum computer, reflects the company’s growing traction in a sector where practical applications are fiercely debated. CEO Alan Baratz, speaking recently on YF’s Morning Brief, emphasized a pivotal achievement: D-Wave’s claim of “quantum supremacy,” demonstrated by solving a real-world problem that outpaced classical computers’ capabilities. This milestone, Baratz argues, directly challenges Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang’s view that quantum computing remains decades from relevance, asserting instead that D-Wave’s technology is “mature today.”

The breakthrough has tangible impacts, including a sale to the ULEC supercomputing center, signaling trust from high-performance computing circles. Interest is also spiking among research institutions and government labs, drawn by the Advantage system’s ability to tackle complex computational challenges. D-Wave’s forward-looking Q1 2025 revenue forecast of over $10 million – far exceeding Wall Street’s $2.55 million estimate – further underscores this confidence, suggesting a potential inflection point for the company’s commercial viability. With a $2.14 billion market cap bolstered by this rally, D-Wave is positioning itself as a leader in annealing quantum computing, a niche distinct from the gate-based approaches pursued by rivals.

The quantum sector is buzzing, with peers like IONQ (IONQ) gaining 12.72% to $24.09 despite a recent short report from Kerrisdale Capital, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) climbing 24.03% to $6.81, and Rigetti Computing (RGTI) rising 19.26% to $10.44. D-Wave’s annealing focus, optimized for tasks like optimization and materials simulation, sets it apart in a field where quantum supremacy remains a rare claim. This surge in stock value and bookings reflects a market reevaluating quantum’s near-term potential, with D-Wave at the forefront of that shift.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.