Semtech Stock Surges After Q4 Beat and Target Hike

With operating cash flow doubling and a 12-month stock gain of about two-thirds, Semtech’s rally is supported by over 20 active copper cable design engagements, including Nvidia’s (NVDA) next-gen solutions, earning a $65 price target from Roth MKM.

Semtech (SMTC), a semiconductor innovator, saw its stock climb nearly 19% to $38.66 on Friday, adding $5.95, following a robust Q4 performance that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. The company reported earnings of $0.40 per share, excluding non-recurring items, topping the $0.32 consensus by $0.08, while revenues hit $251 million, up 30.1% year over year and aligning closely with the $249.2 million forecast. This strength, paired with operating cash flow more than doubling, propelled investor confidence, further buoyed by CFO Mark Lin’s remarks on a “positive inflection” in the business, aided by reduced debt-related cash interest costs.

Looking ahead, Semtech’s Q1 guidance projects adjusted EPS between $0.34 and $0.40, with a midpoint of $0.37, against a $0.34 consensus, and net sales between $245 million and $255 million, centering on $250 million, slightly above the $250.92 million expected. CEO Hong Hou emphasized consistent quarterly gains in net sales, gross margin, operating margin, and earnings per share, reflecting a steady recovery. Analysts at Roth MKM highlighted drivers like data center demand, a rebound in LoRa technology, and stabilization in Sierra Wireless, noting over 20 active copper cable design engagements, including with Nvidia’s (NVDA) next-generation solutions, dispelling earlier architectural concerns.

The stock’s premarket surge of 14% to $37.27, a $4.56 gain, underscores market approval of Semtech’s trajectory, with shares up roughly two-thirds over the past 12 months. Roth MKM maintains a ‘Buy’ rating with a $65 target – 68% higher from current levels – citing the stock’s undervaluation compared to data center peers. Semtech’s focus on high-growth areas like data centers and IoT, backed by its Q4 beat and in-line Q1 outlook, positions it as a compelling player in the semiconductor space, capitalizing on both innovation and financial discipline to fuel this rally.

