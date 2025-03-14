Apple Put Trade Nets $260K in Same-Day Gains

An options trader earned a 169% same-day profit, or $260,000, on a $154,000 investment by buying 1,043 Apple (AAPL) put options at $1.48 each, which rose to $3.97 as shares fell from $214.62 to $209.68 on Thursday.

Apple's stock closed down 3.36% at $209.68 on Thursday but ticked up to $211.35 by Friday morning, reflecting volatility amid a year-to-date decline of 16.27%.

Despite the yearly drop, Apple is up 21.47% year over year, showcasing its long-term strength even as short-term swings fuel big options wins like this one.

Apple’s (AAPL) stock has been a rollercoaster for investors this year, and a savvy options trader just cashed in big. On Thursday, the tech giant’s shares dropped 3.36% to close at $209.68. This dip set the stage for a striking win in the options market. A buyer snapped up 1,043 Apple weekly put options expiring March 14, betting the stock would fall below $212.50. They paid $1.48 per contract at 10:11 ET when shares were at $214.62, risking $154,000 total. By the day’s end, with the stock at $209.68, those puts soared to $3.97 each, delivering a same-day profit of 169%, or $260,000. That’s a bold move paying off in hours.

Zooming out, Apple’s performance tells a mixed story. Year to date, the stock is down 16.27%, reflecting broader pressures in the tech sector, from supply chain hiccups to shifting consumer demand. Yet, over the past year, it’s up 21.47%, showing resilience and the enduring appeal of its brand and ecosystem—think iPhones, Macs, and services like Apple Music. Thursday’s decline might tie into market jitters or company-specific news, but this morning’s quick recovery to $211.35 suggests some investors see value at these levels. For context, options trading like this thrives on such volatility, letting traders amplify gains (or losses) with less upfront cash than buying shares outright.

The put buyer’s win highlights how Apple remains a magnet for market action. A 169% gain in a day isn’t luck—it’s timing and nerve, capitalizing on a $4.94 drop from $214.62 to $209.68. With shares fluctuating and the year-to-date loss at 16.27%, Apple’s stock is clearly in flux, but its 21.47% yearly gain reminds us why it’s a heavyweight worth watching.

