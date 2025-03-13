Palantir’s Price Target Cut by Loop Capital – Here’s Why

Loop Capital Markets analyst Mark Schappel maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Palantir Technologies (PLTR) with a revised price target of $125 from $141, citing its leadership in enterprise AI after a meeting with CFO David Glazer and a demo of its AIP platform.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) continues to solidify its standing in the enterprise AI landscape, a view reinforced by Loop Capital Markets analyst Mark Schappel, who maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock despite trimming the price target from $141 to $125. This confidence stems from a private meeting with CFO David Glazer and his finance team, where a demo of Palantir’s artificial intelligence platform (AIP) showcased its capabilities, complemented by discussions on industry trends, competition, and the company’s “bootcamp” strategy that prioritizes forging robust client relationships. Schappel’s takeaway is clear: Palantir is not just keeping pace but positioning itself as a leader in a sector where enterprise AI is transitioning from pilot projects to widespread production, a shift that promises significant growth across industries.

The company’s recent performance supports this narrative, with a $5.60 or 7.17% surge in its stock price yesterday, closing at $83.65, driven by news of nine new high-profile clients including Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Heineken (HEINY), RaceTrac, Ripcord, and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). These additions, spanning retail, beverage, convenience stores, data digitization, and asset management highlight Palantir’s versatility and appeal, while ongoing collaborations with established names like AT&T (T), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and JD Power underscore its ability to retain and expand within its client base. With a year-to-date gain of nearly 11% and a staggering 242% increase year over year, Palantir’s market momentum reflects investor belief in its trajectory, even as Schappel’s adjusted $125 target suggests a cautious balancing of enthusiasm with realistic valuation.

From this perspective, Palantir’s edge lies in its ability to harness AI for actionable enterprise solutions, a strength amplified by its go-to-market approach that embeds the company deeply within client operations. The enterprise AI market is indeed heating up, with demand surging as businesses seek to leverage data for competitive advantage—a trend that plays directly to Palantir’s strengths in data integration and real-time analytics. Schappel’s reaffirmed optimism, paired with tangible wins like the latest customer additions, positions Palantir to capitalize on this growth wave, though sustaining its valuation will require consistent execution and innovation in a field crowded with ambitious players. For now, Palantir’s 11% year-to-date gain, compared to the Nasdaq’s 9% decline, suggests investors are betting on its AI-driven future.

