Trevi Therapeutics Just Got a 212% Price Target Bump – Here’s Why

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) has made waves in the biopharmaceutical world, with its stock jumping 41% to $6.07 during Monday’s trading session, driven by exciting news about its drug Haduvio. The company shared positive results from its Phase 2a RIVER trial, which tested Haduvio on 66 patients suffering from refractory chronic cough (RCC)—a stubborn condition where people can’t stop coughing, and no approved treatments exist in the U.S. The trial showed that Haduvio worked remarkably well, cutting the number of coughs in a 24-hour period by 67% compared to before treatment started, and by 57% when adjusted for a placebo effect, with a statistical significance of p<0.0001. In simple terms, this means the drug made a big difference, and the results are highly reliable, not just a fluke.

Jennifer Good, the President and CEO of Trevi Therapeutics, expressed her enthusiasm about these findings, pointing out how tough RCC has been to tackle. She emphasized that Haduvio didn’t just help a little—it was “highly effective” and kicked in fast, even at the lowest dose tested, no matter how much or little the patients were coughing to begin with. This success builds on earlier results Trevi saw with Haduvio in treating chronic cough linked to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), another challenging condition. Good highlighted that the drug’s ability to work on both the brain and the body—through what’s called its central and peripheral KAMA mechanism—is key to calming these disruptive coughs that can make daily life miserable for patients.

What’s impressive here is how Haduvio stands out in a field where solutions have been scarce. That 67% drop in cough frequency means patients went from coughing a lot to coughing far less in just a day, offering real relief for a problem that’s hard to manage. The placebo-adjusted 57% reduction further proves the drug’s power, showing it’s not just patients feeling hopeful—it’s actually working. With no approved RCC treatments in the U.S., Trevi’s progress could pave the way for something new and badly needed. The company’s focus on neurological cough conditions, backed by solid data like this, suggests Haduvio might not only help RCC patients but also strengthen Trevi’s position as a leader in this niche but important area of medicine.

