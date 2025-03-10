Nvidia-backed AI Startup Bags $12B Contract with OpenAI Pre-IPO

CoreWeave , an Nvidia (NVDA)-backed AI startup, has secured a $11.9 billion, five-year cloud-computing contract with OpenAI, which will also acquire a $350 million stake via a private share placement at CoreWeave’s upcoming IPO, as reported by Reuters.

CoreWeave, a Livingston, New Jersey-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup backed by Nvidia (NVDA), is poised to make a significant mark in the tech landscape with a $11.9 billion, five-year cloud-computing contract with OpenAI, as reported by Reuters citing sources familiar with the matter. This landmark deal, struck as CoreWeave gears up for its eagerly awaited initial public offering, underscores the surging demand for AI infrastructure and positions the company as a key player in the race to power the next generation of artificial intelligence applications. The agreement not only highlights CoreWeave’s strategic alignment with OpenAI, the innovator behind ChatGPT, but also reflects the broader industry trend of deepening ties between AI developers and specialized cloud providers.

The financial structure of this partnership reveals a nuanced approach, with OpenAI set to acquire a stake in CoreWeave through a $350 million private placement of shares at the time of the IPO. Notably, CoreWeave will not pocket any proceeds from this share issuance, a detail that emphasizes the deal’s focus on fostering a long-term collaboration rather than immediate capital infusion. Sources, speaking anonymously to Reuters due to the confidential nature of the discussions, indicate that specifics of the contract and placement will surface in an updated IPO filing, offering investors a clearer view of CoreWeave’s financial strategy as it prepares to list its shares in New York in the coming weeks. This timing, however, remains fluid, tethered to market conditions and the potential for adjustments in the OpenAI agreement.

CoreWeave’s ascent as one of the hottest AI startups in the U.S. is no surprise to industry observers, given its expertise in delivering high-performance computing resources tailored for AI workloads. The $11.9 billion pact with OpenAI is a reflection to its capability to meet the intensive demands of cutting-edge AI models, a sector where Nvidia’s technological backing provides a critical edge. Should this deal finalize as anticipated, it promises to turbocharge CoreWeave’s blockbuster share sale, positioning it as a standout in the 2025 U.S. IPO lineup. Reuters’ reporting highlights the stakes: success here could cement CoreWeave’s role as a linchpin in the AI ecosystem, bridging the gap between raw computational power and the innovative breakthroughs driving the AI revolution. Yet, with the IPO’s scale and schedule still subject to change, the tech world watches closely as CoreWeave navigates this pivotal moment.

