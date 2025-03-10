MLYS Skyrockets on Positive Topline Results

Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) stock soared 69.96% to $17.88 after announcing positive topline data from the Launch-HTN Phase 3 and Advance-HTN Phase 2 trials, which demonstrated lorundrostat’s statistically significant and clinically meaningful efficacy, along with a favorable safety profile, in treating uncontrolled and resistant hypertension.

Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) has captured significant attention in the biopharmaceutical sector as its stock surged nearly 70% to $17.88 in today’s session, propelled by the announcement of positive topline data from two pivotal clinical trials: the Launch-HTN Phase 3 and Advance-HTN Phase 2 studies. These trials evaluated lorundrostat, a novel therapy aimed at addressing uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN) and resistant hypertension (rHTN), conditions affecting an estimated 15 to 20 million individuals in the United States. The results are a testament to the drug’s promise, with both studies achieving statistical significance and delivering clinically meaningful outcomes in their pre-specified primary efficacy endpoints, alongside a safety and tolerability profile that bolsters its potential as a game-changing treatment.

The significance of lorundrostat lies in its targeted approach to dysregulated aldosterone, a hormone increasingly recognized as a critical driver of hypertension when imbalanced. Mineralys’ Chief Executive Officer, Jon Congleton, emphasized that the consistent success across three clinical trials – including these latest pivotal studies – underscores the drug’s efficacy, safety, and tolerability. This trio of achievements strengthens the case for regulatory approval and positions lorundrostat as a potentially transformative option in a market desperate for innovative solutions. Congleton highlighted the collaborative efforts of clinical investigators, site staff, the Mineralys and Cleveland Clinic research teams, and trial volunteers, crediting their dedication for bringing this therapy closer to realization.

With hypertension remaining a pervasive challenge, the data from Launch-HTN and Advance-HTN offer a glimpse into lorundrostat’s commercial viability. The trials’ favorable safety profile, combined with statistically significant reductions in blood pressure, aligns with the unmet needs of millions who struggle to manage uHTN or rHTN despite existing treatments. Congleton noted that these results not only validate the drug’s clinical profile but also enhance its prospects for substantial market impact, potentially addressing a patient population that has long been underserved by conventional therapies. As Mineralys advances toward regulatory submission, the focus on aldosterone dysregulation could set a new standard in hypertension management, leveraging a mechanism distinct from the broader class of antihypertensive agents currently available. This milestone marks a critical step for Mineralys Therapeutics, reinforcing its role as an emerging leader in tackling one of the most pressing cardiovascular health issues of our time.

