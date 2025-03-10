Redfin Stock Soars 77% in $1.75B Buyout

Rocket Cos. Inc. (RKT) has acquired Redfin (RDFN) for $1.75 billion in an all-stock deal at $12.50 per Redfin share, offering a 63% premium, despite RKT shares dropping $1.77 (over 11%) to $14.01 on Monday.

has acquired for $1.75 billion in an all-stock deal at $12.50 per Redfin share, offering a 63% premium, despite RKT shares dropping $1.77 (over 11%) to $14.01 on Monday. The acquisition aims to boost Rocket’s purchase mortgage growth and revenue by integrating Redfin’s 50 million monthly visitors, 1 million listings, and 2,200+ top-tier agents, with expected synergies exceeding $200 million by 2027.

Leveraging 14 petabytes of data on 100 million properties, Rocket will enhance its AI-driven personalization while maintaining a strong balance sheet, projecting earnings accretion by the end of 2026.

Rocket Cos. Inc. (RKT), a Detroit-based fintech platform, has positioned itself for significant growth by acquiring Redfin (RDFN) in an all-stock deal valued at $1.75 billion, or $12.50 per Redfin share, despite seeing its own shares fall $1.77, or more than 11%, to $14.01 in early trading on Monday. This strategic move unites Rocket’s expertise in mortgage, real estate, and personal finance with Redfin’s robust network, which includes nearly 50 million monthly visitors, 1 million active listings, and over 2,200 agents across 42 states—agents who rank in the top 1% nationwide. The acquisition, with Redfin shareholders receiving 0.7926 shares of Rocket Class A common stock per Redfin share, offers a 63% premium over Redfin’s 30-day volume weighted average price ending March 7, 2025. Redfin shares surged over 77% to $10.31 after the news broke.

The deal is poised to amplify Rocket’s ecosystem by leveraging Redfin’s reach to drive purchase mortgage growth, an area where Rocket already saw an 8% year-over-year market share increase in 2024. By integrating Redfin’s platform, Rocket aims to pair homebuyers with top-tier agents and loan officers, enhancing revenue through synergies projected to exceed $60 million from cross-selling mortgage, title, and servicing offerings. Additionally, the combined entity’s access to over 14 petabytes of data on 100 million properties will bolster Rocket’s AI-driven personalization, offering unmatched consumer insights. Financially, Rocket anticipates over $200 million in run-rate synergies by 2027, including $140 million in cost savings from streamlined operations and $60 million in revenue gains, with the transaction expected to boost adjusted earnings per share by the end of 2026.

While the market reacted with an 11%+ drop in Rocket’s stock to $14.01, the company’s strong balance sheet and conservative leverage profile remain intact, supporting its long-term vision. This acquisition not only expands Rocket’s footprint but also positions it to capitalize on the evolving real estate and mortgage landscape, blending technology and human expertise to redefine the homebuying experience.

