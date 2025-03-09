Cathie Wood Bails on $4M in Tech Shares

Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management sold 67,967 shares of Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on March 6, 2025, for approximately $4 million, as the stock declined 14% over the past month amid broader market weakness.

Wood’s sale reflects her strategy of cutting losses during downturns, balancing her bold tech investments with risk management, though she may revisit Roblox if its long-term potential realigns with her vision.

Cathie Wood, the head of Ark Investment Management, has once again made waves in the tech investment sphere with her recent maneuvers involving Roblox Corp. (RBLX), a prominent game development company. Known for her audacious approach to tech stocks, Wood’s strategy often involves riding the upward momentum of promising companies or strategically exiting positions to mitigate losses during downturns. Her latest move exemplifies the latter, as she offloaded 67,967 shares of Roblox through the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) on March 6, 2025, a transaction valued at approximately $4 million. This decision came as Roblox stock experienced a notable 14% decline over the past month, with a 10% drop occurring in just the last five trading sessions, reflecting both company-specific challenges and broader market weakness.

The backdrop to Wood’s sale is Roblox’s tumultuous performance following its fourth-quarter earnings release in early February. On February 6 and 7, just as the stock began its descent, Wood had increased her stake in the company, a move consistent with her tendency to buy into promising tech names even as they falter, betting on their long-term potential. At that time, Roblox shares slid to $65.10 on February 6, down nearly 14%, despite the company delivering a robust financial report. Revenue for Q4 soared 32% year-over-year to $988.2 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $967.2 million, while bookings climbed 21% to $1.36 billion. Daily active users reached an impressive 85.3 million, and free cash flow surged by 54%. Even the per-share loss of ($0.33) beat expectations, painting a picture of a company firing on multiple cylinders.

Yet, the market’s response was unforgiving, driven by concerns that overshadowed these achievements. Investors honed in on Roblox’s guidance for fiscal year 2025, which projected bookings between $5.2 billion and $5.3 billion and a net loss of roughly $1.03 billion at the midpoint. The first-quarter bookings forecast of $1.138 billion further disappointed, falling short of Wall Street’s hopes. Adding to the unease, the company signaled slower growth in daily active users and a dip in average bookings per user compared to the prior quarter, alongside an outlook for decelerating expansion in the latter half of 2025. These factors collectively sparked doubts about whether Roblox could maintain the explosive growth trajectory that had once fueled its meteoric rise, prompting a sell-off that Wood initially weathered before opting to trim her position.

Wood’s decision to sell on March 6 reflects her pragmatic side—cutting losses amid a 14% monthly decline rather than doubling down on a stock facing persistent headwinds. This isn’t to say she’s abandoned faith in Roblox’s potential; her track record suggests a willingness to re-enter positions when valuations align with her bullish outlook on disruptive technologies. Roblox remains a viable company at its core, thanks to its vast user base and innovative platform that continue to reshape entertainment and social interaction in the digital age. However, the broader market’s recent struggles likely amplified the stock’s woes, contributing to the 10% slide over the last five trading sessions and providing Wood with a strategic exit point.

What stands out in this episode is the tension between Roblox’s operational strengths and the market’s fixation on forward-looking metrics. A 32% revenue jump and 85.3 million daily active users underscore a thriving ecosystem, yet the softer growth projections and a projected $1.03 billion net loss in FY25 highlight the challenges of scaling profitably in a competitive landscape. Wood’s sale, then, isn’t merely a reaction to a 14% drop but a calculated response to a shifting narrative—one where near-term uncertainties outweigh recent gains. As of March 9, 2025, with Roblox stock still reeling – currently printing the tape at $57.17 a shares – her move serves as a reminder of her dual approach: bold bets on the future tempered by disciplined risk management in the present. Whether she revisits Roblox down the line will depend on how the company navigates its next chapters, but for now, her $4 million divestment marks a tactical retreat from a tech play under pressure.

